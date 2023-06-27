VisualDx Partners with Vaseline® to Advance Education on Treating Skin of Color, and Drive Greater Equity in Medicine

Global Leader in Web-Based Clinical Decision Support to Bring Assistive Tools to Enhance Provider Training and Knowledge, Support Medical Decision-Making and Improved Outcomes for All Skin Tones

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualDx®, an award-winning, web-based clinical decision support system, has announced a partnership with Vaseline® to improve health equity by enhancing provider education on skin of color. This announcement comes on the heels of the organizations' collaboration last year to create See My Skin, the only database designed to search for conditions on skin of color and offer a tool to connect patients with providers who understand their skin care needs. Vaseline® will broaden access to the VisualDx platform to empower clinicians to best identify, diagnose, and treat conditions for all patients regardless of skin tone.

Through the collaboration, Vaseline® will grant providers the ability to leverage an all-in-one educational experience through VisualDx with an additional offering of comprehensive resources to bolster their education around how skin conditions appear on melanin-rich skin, as well as enhanced clinical decision-making, patient experience, and health outcomes. Vaseline® and VisualDx recently hosted an educational webinar that explored the complexities of skin of color diagnosis and how emerging technologies like VisualDx are playing a key role in filling knowledge gaps and addressing inequities. The webinar is now part of an enduring educational offering to train healthcare professionals, with hopes to reach thousands of providers by year's end. Vaseline and VisualDx will offer up to 500 frontline clinicians access to the VisualDx platform and its world-class image library.

"As a global brand focused on healing skin, Vaseline® has long focused on ensuring people of all skin tones can achieve healthy skin. After successfully launching See My Skin last year to offer people a trusted resource with images of skin conditions on melanin-rich skin, we knew this was just the beginning of more joint efforts together," said Cara Sabin, President, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. "We are excited to embark on this new project with VisualDx and further clinician knowledge of treating skin of color."

This is the latest phase of VisualDx's work with Vaseline®, building on last year's launch of See My Skin, the only online database designed to search conditions on melanin-rich skin and offer a tool to connect people with the proper care they deserve. See My Skin is fueled by VisualDx's API and image database of skin conditions on skin of color, which is one of the most diverse collections in the world. It was designed to help patients of color feel seen and represented, as well as support their optimal health and wellness.

"VisualDx was founded with a mission to reduce bias and disparities in medical knowledge by improving diagnosis in skin of color around the globe, and our recent work with Vaseline® has perfectly aligned with this goal," said Art Papier, MD, co-founder and CEO of VisualDx. "We are proud to further our work with this renowned skincare brand and combine forces to continue pushing the envelope on improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in medical education, training, and practice itself."

