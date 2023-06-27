NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Appoints Matthew Wertz as CEO

Wertz Brings Decades of Experience in Leadership Roles Across Experiential Learning Space

Eric Cantor to Step Down; Will Remain on Board

RADNOR, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and digital learning solutions to the healthcare, accounting, and finance sectors, today announced that Matthew Wertz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Eric Cantor, who has served as CEO since 2020 and will remain on the Board following a transition period.

Mr. Wertz brings decades of experience leading businesses across the educational travel and experiential learning space. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer at private equity-backed WorldStrides, a provider of educational travel and experiences to more than 530,000 students a year, following its acquisition by Eurazeo and Primavera Capital Group. In this role, he was responsible for the company's US-based business units and drove growth and margin improvement across the company's portfolio of K12 and higher ed products. Previously, he served as CEO of Explorica, a leading provider of middle and high school international travel which was sold to WorldStrides in 2016. There he overhauled company operations to deliver double-digit growth and positioned the company for its transformative transaction.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead a company that fills such a critical role in our educational system," said Mr. Wertz. "Having spent years in leadership roles across the broader education space, I know firsthand the value that innovative companies like KnowFully offer people looking to grow their abilities and careers, and I am eager to work with this talented and hardworking team to deliver high-impact education to learners. I am grateful to Eric for the strong foundation he has helped put in place and know we are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead as we look to bring KnowFullly's offerings to even more people around the world."

"This is an exciting time for KnowFully, as we look to build on our expansion into strategic new areas of continuing education and exam preparation," said Stephen Hoffman, Operating Partner at NexPhase Capital and Executive Chairman at KnowFully. "Throughout his career, Matthew has demonstrated the ability to grow market share and implement operational improvements, and I am confident he brings the right skills and leadership experience to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and product launches. I am also grateful to Eric for the important work he has done in his time as CEO, during which he helped build our acquisition playbook and establish a more diversified platform. I look forward to working with Matt and Eric as we build on our ongoing momentum."

"I am excited to welcome Matthew aboard, and I am confident the Company is poised for continued growth under his leadership," said Mr. Cantor. "I know that, with the strong foundation KnowFully has in place, this is the right time for the Company to begin its next chapter. I look forward to working with the full leadership team and supporting KnowFully in an ongoing capacity as a member of the Board."

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's health care education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed over 90 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

