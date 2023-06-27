Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Joins KidsX, Global Leader in Pediatric Digital Health Innovation, to Amplify Digital Transformation Efforts

CHOP is now part of a consortium of leading children's hospitals and early-stage digital health companies that are transforming pediatric care

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has announced that the organization is now a part of KidsX, a global leader in pediatric digital health innovation. KidsX facilitates collaboration between elite children's hospitals, providers, payors, investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners to solve the most pressing problems in pediatric care delivery.

"At CHOP, strategic partnerships are key to our digital transformation strategy," said Shakeeb Akhter, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at CHOP. "Being a part of KidsX means we can engage with an even larger community invested in innovation for pediatric care. The accelerator programs and community initiatives allow us to share best practices, network and co-create digital solutions even faster for our patients across the country and around the world."

KidsX brings together the top children's hospitals and digital health companies to build, test and deploy solutions to make pediatric care impactful, safe, and convenient for children and families.

"CHOP is a very innovative and mission driven organization that leverages technology to reimagine healthcare, reduce burnout for clinicians, create a seamless patient experience, and advance operations using automation," says Omkar Kulkarni, VP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer and Managing Director for KidsX. "Over the years, KidsX has been working with many children's hospitals across the country and world to implement technologies that improve care for their patients and families. We're excited to have CHOP join our consortium and provide support in their efforts to accelerate innovation in pediatrics."

"Each year, KidsX hospitals come together to prioritize a select set of focus areas that are most prevalent to children and can be best addressed by technology," Akhter added. "At CHOP, our digital transformation efforts aim to deliver even more comprehensive care, an enhanced patient experience, and the tools our staff needs to fuel research and clinical breakthroughs. We are excited about the possibilities with the KidsX network to strengthen our collaborative efforts and elevate pediatric healthcare today, tomorrow and for the future."

To find out more information, visit kidsx.health.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as an inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit www.chop.edu.

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Tivenan

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

610-618-0542

tivenank@chop.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia