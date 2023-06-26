Winston & Strawn Adds Structured Finance Partner Claudine Chen-Young

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Claudine Chen-Young has joined the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a partner in the Transactions Department and as a member of the Structured Finance Practice.

Claudine counsels financial institutions that buy and sell mortgage products, and she assists issuers with structuring the financing of mortgage financial assets. A seasoned securitization and mortgage finance attorney for 20 years, Claudine has extensive experience with buying and selling all types of residential, commercial, and business-purpose mortgage loans. She supports clients in creating innovative deal structures through securitization and other strategies.

Claudine joins Winston at a time when the firm has demonstrated a proven commitment to expanding its elite role in CLOs and the securitization of esoteric assets. For example, the firm recently enhanced its mortgage finance services with the addition of Chris Gavin and Taylor Speers as partners in Winston's Structured Finance Practice in March of this year.

"Winston's commitment to strengthening and investing in its mortgage finance work was a real draw for me," said Claudine. "I am especially delighted to join the team as the firm continues to invest in providing our clients superior service in structured finance products and securitizations. And I look forward to assisting Winston's clients in fulfilling their transactional goals through practical finance solutions."

Chris Gavin, co-chair of the Structured Finance Practice, said, "Claudine's arrival will further accelerate our growth in the structured finance and residential mortgage finance areas. Her presence will also further solidify our status as a market leader in residential mortgage and mortgage servicing rights trading, financing, and securitization."

"With market conditions continuing to complicate both the investor and issuer sides of mortgage asset transactions, Claudine's record of executing complicated deal structures will serve as a key resource for our clients," said David Rogers, office managing partner of Winston's Washington, D.C., office. "Her knowledge of and insights into the current mortgage market will be an important boost to the Structured Finance Practice and to the quality of counsel we provide to our securitization issuer and asset management clients."

"Claudine is an exceptionally talented partner who will add significant client value within our corporate team," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "She will play an important role in providing clients with a steady hand as they navigate complex transactions. Given her record of assisting clients through significant economic downturns in the mortgage markets, we know Claudine brings a solutions-oriented approach to helping clients explore opportunities in growth products and novel deal structures."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

Contacts:

Michael Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

Sneha Satish

ssatish@stantonprm.com

646-502-3556

(PRNewsfoto/Winston & Strawn LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP