Freddy's partners with Folds of Honor for Independence Day

WICHITA, Kan., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Independence Day, Freddy's will have a weeklong Giveback with charity partner, Folds of Honor from June 28, 2023, through July 4, 2023. Guests who donate $1 to Folds of Honor Foundation when ordering in-restaurant or through the drive-thru will receive one free single cake cone or dish.

Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 480 locations across 36 states nationwide that offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients.

