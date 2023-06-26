Cole Haan And Byrdie Golf Social Wear Collaborate On Limited-Edition Women’s Golf Collection

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan debuts a limited-edition women's golf collection in partnership with women's golf and lifestyle brand, Byrdie Golf Social Wear . The collection takes a fresh spin on two Cole Haan golf styles that launched in Spring 2023, designed specifically for women; the ZERØGRAND Fairway and ØriginalGrand Shortwing.

Together, Cole Haan and Byrdie Golf Social Wear designed this Coastal Collection, which features stripes, seashell prints and crisp light blue and vivid green hues that are contrasted against neutral earth tones. Both styles were designed for a new generation of female golfers who are looking to balance the fit and comfort needed to bring friendships, cocktails, and legacies to all 18 holes. While this collection embraces a new era of players, it also simultaneously pays homage to the 70's country club era and the grandmothers of Byrdie Golf Social Wear's founders, who instilled in them the love of the game and were the inspiration for starting their brand.

"Cole Haan is continuously making waves in its women's style across all categories," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "We are excited about this collaboration with Byrdie Golf Social Wear because our missions are in lock-step—we both want to bridge the gap between modern fashion, comfort, and performance."

The ZERØGRAND Fairway Golf Shoe retails for $170 USD while the ØriginalGrand Shortwing Oxford Golf Shoe retails for $210 USD. Both are effortlessly versatile for tee-time and beyond, feature a spikeless design with rubber traction in key zones, and incorporate Cole Haan's patented GRANDFØAM™ technology for a lightweight and plush ride that makes playing round after round a breeze.

"We are thrilled to work alongside the creatives at Cole Haan as we debut our first women's golf shoe with the limited edition Coastal Collection," said Rachelle Wates, Co-founder and CEO of Byrdie Golf Social Wear. "We created Byrdie Golf Social Wear with the female golfer in mind, and wanted to bring fashion-forward pieces to a male dominated industry. Our goal is to inspire confidence and comfort in the younger generation of golf enthusiasts on and off the course while showcasing their personal style - we believe Byrdie's collaboration with Cole Haan does just that!"

The Cole Haan x Byrdie Golf Social Wear golf shoes are available now on ColeHaan.com and select US, Japan and International stores. A Wooden Tee and Ball Marker, adorned with seashell prints, will accompany all purchases, along with limited-edition packaging featuring actual photography of the founders' grandmothers, adding a genuinely personal touch to this very special exclusive offering.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

About Byrdie Golf Social Wear

Byrdie Golf Social Wear founders, Rachelle Wates and Hayden Shoffner, started their US based apparel brand with inspiration from their grandmothers. They taught them how to play golf and fostered in them the love of the game. Their brand is reminiscent of the 70's country club era and their desire to bring back vintage styles with functionality. Their mission is to bridge the gap between modern fashion and performance while giving their grandmother's retro style a contemporary edge. They hope to reintroduce personal style to the game of golf while celebrating the new generation of women that are picking up golf clubs and heading to the course.

