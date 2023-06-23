Console & Associates, P.C.: Genworth Financial Reports Data Breach Leaking Social Security Numbers Belonging to as Many as 2.7 Million Policyholders and Customers

MARLTON, N.J. , June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 2.5 to 2.7 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in software used by a vendor of Genworth Financial, Inc.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of Genworth Financial policyholders and anyone else affected by the breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of at least 2.5 million Genworth Financial policyholders has been compromised. Now, their full names, Social Security numbers and other personal information may be in the hands of criminals who can use the stolen data to carry out various schemes, such as identity theft and other frauds.

On June 22, 2023, Genworth Financial filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission describing a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Genworth notes that the incident stemmed from a third-party vendor's use of the managed file transfer software, MOVEit.

Evidently, Genworth Financial was notified by its vendor, PBI Research Services, that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software, created by Progress Software, allowed hackers to download confidential policyholder data.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 2.5 million policyholders and other customers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes names, Social Security numbers, and other personal information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Genworth Financial, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the life-changing financial and legal consequences that follow in its wake.

Genworth Financial may offer those who were affected by the breach with complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services. And while victims should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What to Do if You Receive a Genworth Financial Data Breach Letter

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Genworth Financial should take all necessary steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ .) Additionally, data breach victims should consider speaking with a data breach attorney as soon as possible. Those consumers who receive a data breach letter from Genworth Financial may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Genworth Financial data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/genworth-financial-data-breach-investigation/ .

Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

