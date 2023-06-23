A Call to Men Kicks Off Its Screening Tour in Partnership with Picture Motion, with the Powerful Documentary, Intentionally Erased.

A Call to Men Kicks Off Its Screening Tour in Partnership with Picture Motion, with the Powerful Documentary, Intentionally Erased.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Call to Men , an organization that has mobilized thousands of men to become aspiring allies to women and girls around the world, in partnership with award-winning social impact agency Picture Motion , is launching a grassroots screening tour of the powerful new documentary, INTENTIONALLY ERASED, which shows a series of honest, heart-wrenching interactions that uplift the experiences, challenges, and humanity of Black trans women in the United States, through spotlighting four Black trans women in conversation with Black cisgender men. The film had its world premiere in September 2022 at the Out On Film Festival in Atlanta.

The Next Generation of Manhood (PRNewswire)

The tour will target companies, nonprofits, educational institutions, and community and corporate events in an effort to promote education, inclusivity, and anti-violence, as well as celebrate and recognize Black trans women and girls. It will also empower stakeholders with complementary resource materials to cultivate conversations and galvanize communities to achieve their goals.

"Intentionally Erased" was executive produced by Tony Porter. Porter is featured in GQ Magazine as one of The Top 10 TED Talks Every Man Should See.

The film was directed, co-written, and co-produced by A Call to Men's Chief Communications Officer Kimya Motley – an educator and activist working to end violence against all women and girls.

"I made this film to foster a greater understanding of the experiences of Black trans women, to uplift the humanity of Black trans women, to expand awareness about the violence levied against Black trans women, and, ultimately, to reduce that violence in any way possible. Each and every one of us needs to be invested in centering and supporting those folks living at the most extreme margins of society." - Kimya Motley.

For more information on how to bring this important documentary to your community, contact Asif Khan, Director, Strategy & Impact, Picture Motion, at asif@picturemotion.com

INTENTIONALLY ERASED CAST

Tony Porter

Diamond Stylz

CaTe'a Thailand Warr

Breonna McCree

Bryanna A. Jenkins

Alexis J. Roberts

Troy D. Kennedy

D. Wayne Smith

ABOUT A CALL TO MEN

A Call to Men is a non-profit organization working to transform society and end gender-based violence by promoting healthy, respectful manhood. Since 2002, A Call to Men has trained more than a million people and worked with organizations worldwide – including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and Fortune 500 companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A Call to Men