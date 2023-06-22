Toyota Recognizes Excellence Among North American Suppliers for 2022

YORK TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announced that it has bestowed awards to supplier recipients recognizing exceptional supplier performance for 2022. The annual awards program celebrates both direct and indirect suppliers who consistently exceed TMNA's expectations in various areas.
At a recent ceremony, TMNA presented a total of 68 awards. Direct suppliers earned Performance awards in Superior and Excellent categories for areas of technology and development, supplier diversity, value improvement, VA achievement, quality, launch, and value chain promotion. Indirect suppliers were recognized for their exceptional performance in diversity improvement, quality, cost improvement, management, and customer service performance. Additionally, select indirect suppliers received special recognition for performance in their respective business category.
Further, Gentex Corporation received the Regional Contribution Award, and the Total Exceptional Achievement for Manufacturing (TEAM) Award was presented to Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation.
"We are grateful for the contributions of all our suppliers, and we are proud to recognize those who have gone above and beyond in their performance," said Robert Young, group vice president of Purchasing Supplier Development at TMNA. "We treat each supplier as a partner to produce and deliver world-class vehicles and mobility solutions to Toyota customers."
This recognition program underscores the importance of supplier relationships in advocating for a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, which are essential to the success of TMNA. Every year, suppliers are evaluated in multiple performance areas through an internal scoring system, which incorporates specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). While award categories remain consistent, the number of awards bestowed varies each year, dependent on the number of organizations that meet TMNA's proposed goals.
Potential suppliers who wish to do business with Toyota can visit www.toyotasupplier.com for information on the company's purchasing policies, principles, and supplier diversity efforts.
REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Gentex Corporation
Zeeland, MI
TEAM AWARD
TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING
TOYODA GOSEI NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION
Troy, MI
SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARDS
OTICS USA, Inc.
Morristown, TN
Quality
Taiho Manufacturing of
Gordonsville, TN
Quality
Adient
Plymouth, MI
Supplier Diversity
Seiren North America, LLC
Morganton, NC
Value Improvement
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock
Woodstock, ON
Launch – Lexus NX
Aristeo
Livonia, MI
Outstanding Business Partner
EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AWARDS
DIRECT SUPPLIER
ABC Technologies
Toronto, ON
Quality
AEP NVH OPCO LLC -dba
Chicago Heights, IL
Quality
Aisan Autopartes México, S.A. de C.V.
San Luis Potosi, MX
Quality
Aisin Chemical Indiana, LLC
Crothersville, IN
Quality
Aisin Drivetrain, Inc.
Crothersville, IN
Quality
Aisin Electronics Illinois, LLC
Marion, IL
Quality
American Howa Kentucky, Inc. - Bowling Green Plant
Bowling Green, KY
Quality
Arvin Sango Canada, Inc..
London, ON
Quality
Autokiniton Auburn Indiana
Auburn, IN
Quality
Curtis Maruyasu America
Lebanon, KY
Quality
DENSO Logistics Nashville Tennessee
Maryville, TN
Quality
DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc.
Guelph, ON
Quality
DENSO Manufacturing Michigan, Inc. - West Logistics Center
Battle Creek, MI
Quality
DENSO International America, Inc. - Systex Products Corporation
Battle Creek, MI
Quality
FCC Indiana, LLC
Portland, IN
Quality
Martinrea SLP Structures
Vaughan, ON
Quality
Mitchell Plastics
Kitchener, ON
Quality
Piston Automotive, LLC
Redford, MI
Quality
Sika Corporation Marion, Ohio
Marion, OH
Quality
Somic America, Inc.
Brewer, ME
Quality
Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc.
Bowling Green, KY
Quality
TAC Manufacturing, Inc.
Jackson, MI
Quality
Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.
St. Thomas, ON
Quality
TG Kentucky Corporation
Lebanon, KY
Quality
TG Missouri
Perryville, MO
Quality
TG Rubber Mexico Corporation
Matamoros, Tamaulipas
Quality
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Elmira
Elmira, ON
Quality
Toyota Boshoku Canada, Inc. - Woodstock
Woodstock, ON
Quality
Toyotetsu America, Inc. (TTAI)
Somerset, KY
Quality
Dana Incorporated
Maumee, OH
Supplier Diversity
Gentex Corporation
Zeeland, MI
Supplier Diversity
I I Stanley Co., Inc.
Battle Creek, MI
Value Improvement
Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-2)
Huntsville, AL
Launch - Tundra
Mitchell Plastics
Kitchener, ON
Launch - Tundra
North American Lighting México San Luis Potosi, SLP
San Luis Potosi, MX
Launch - Tundra
TG Missouri Corporation
Perryville, MO
Launch - Tundra
TAC Manufacturing, Inc.
Jackson, MI
Launch – Lexus NX
Takumi Stamping Canada, Inc.
St. Thomas, ON
Launch – Lexus NX
TG Missouri Corporation
Perryville, MO
Launch – Lexus NX
Valeo North America, Inc.
Troy, MI
Launch – Lexus NX
Bocar Group (Plant Code 0155-4)
Huntsville, AL
Technology & Development
ITW Deltar Fasteners
Frankfort, IL
Technology & Development
Mitchell Plastics
Kitchener, ON
Technology & Development
Pangea
Rochester Hills, MI
Technology & Development
United States Steel
Pittsburgh, PA
Technology & Development
Aisin World Corp. of America
Northville, MI
Value Achievement
Auria Solutions LLC
Southfield, MI
Value Chain Promotion
Hayashi Telempu North America
Plymouth, MI
Value Chain Promotion
Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation
Troy, MI
Value Chain Promotion
Toyota Boshoku America, Inc.
Novi, MI
Value Chain Promotion
INDIRECT SUPPLIER PERFORMANCE AWARDS
MPW Industrial
Hebron, OH
Special Recognition –
Cost Improvement
Obara
Novi, MI
Special Recognition –
Diversity Improvement
Sparks Maintenance Contracting
Bowling Green, MO
Special Recognition – Management & Customer Service
Henderson Electrical Services
Milford, NJ
Special Recognition –
Quality
Aecon Industrial Management
Toronto, ON
Excellent –
Construction, Machinery & Equipment
General Rubber & Plastics
Louisville, KY
Excellent –
Distributor
Plant Services, Inc. (PSI)
Worden, MT
Excellent –
Non-production Related
Employbridge
Atlanta, GA
Excellent –
Production Related
Ricardo
Belleville, MI
Excellent –
Technical
Onsite Construction
Tampa, FL
Excellent –
Trade Supplier
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
