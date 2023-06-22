Habitat for Humanity International and Carrier Global Corporation collaborate during National Healthy Homes Month to drive access to safe, affordable homes

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Habitat for Humanity International and Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) are collaborating to highlight the way in which access to a healthy, safe and affordable home may foster and improve occupants' health during National Healthy Homes Month, which takes place annually in June.

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY) (PRNewswire)

Through National Healthy Homes Month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development seeks to increase awareness of the critical need for healthier and safer housing, with the overall goal of improving the health of individuals and families, with particular focus on vulnerable populations.

Home is seen as a place of comfort, safety and security, but more than 17 million people in the U.S. do not have access to the stability that home provides. In fact, one in seven households continue to spend more than half of their income on housing costs, leaving little left to pay for nutritious food, lifesaving medicine and other necessities.

Throughout the month, Carrier employee volunteers are participating in several Habitat for Humanity builds and projects across the nation, including in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York. Additionally, Carrier has donated innovative, energy-efficient cooling systems and other products such as air purifiers and Kidde smoke alarms to Habitat for Humanity.

"Creating a healthy, safe and affordable indoor environment is critical to the long-term success of Habitat homeowners," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Carrier is dedicated to enabling access to healthier, safer, more efficient and productive indoor environments through our innovative suite of Healthy Homes solutions."

Carrier will also support Habitat for Humanity as a gold sponsor of the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina this year. This is the organization's third time supporting the event.

"When a family moves into a decent home that they can also afford, it frees them from the economic burden of making impossible trade-offs like healthy food and medical care," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "We know that home is much more than four walls and a roof, and we are grateful to have partners like Carrier that share our belief that safe, decent and affordable homes should be accessible to all."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International