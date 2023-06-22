Group 11 Ranked #3 Globally in HEC Paris and DowJones Venture Capital Performance Study

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 11 announced its #3 spot in the HEC Paris and DowJones Global Venture Capital Performance Ranking. The study, conducted by Professor Oliver Gottschalg , evaluated the performance of 415 PE firms and 766 global funds, determining that Group 11 has consistently delivered exceptional returns, solidifying its position as the third top performing venture capital firm in the industry.

The HEC Paris and DowJones Venture Capital Performance Ranking identifies the firms that have generated the best performance for their investors and cumulatively raised greater than $100M compared against all other venture capital funds raised between 2009 and 2018. The ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of data on PE fund performance sourced from Preqin and directly from PE Firms, employing a unique methodology devised by Professor Oliver Gottschalg.

The 2022 HEC Paris-DowJones Venture Capital Top 20 Performance Ranking Rank Company Performance Ranking Headquarters 1 IA Ventures 3.92 United States 2 Blackbird 2.65 Australia 3 Group 11 1.77 United States 4 Anthos Capital 1.37 United States 5 Glilot Capital Partners 1.35 Israel 6 Oak HC/FT Partners 1.28 United States 7 March Capital Partners 1.01 United States 8 G Squared 1.01 United States 9 SmartFin 0.95 Belgium 10 Blume Ventures 0.87 India 11 Storm Ventures 0.75 United States 12 True Ventures 0.75 United States 13 General Catalyst Partners 0.73 United States 14 Alpha JWC Ventures 0.69 Indonesia 15 Summit Partners 0.64 United States 16 Cervin Ventures 0.64 United States 17 Foresite Capital 0.58 United States 18 Scale Venture Partners 0.57 United States 19 Battery Ventures 0.56 United States 20 Threshold Ventures 0.52 United States

Professor Gottschalg stated: "In terms of size and vintage, the analysis shows a notable split at the top of the rankings. This surprising data suggests that these new VC firms deliver the greatest returns, followed by a group of stellar incumbents who have grown in size over the years while still outperforming the average VC."

The latest study highlights the performance of Group 11, especially in comparison to other firms. This recognition serves as a testament to the strength of the firm's investment thesis, meticulous portfolio management, value creation, and unwavering commitment to delivering value to its investors.

Group 11's consistent success in generating strong returns further strengthens its position as both a trusted partner for entrepreneurs seeking capital and strategic guidance and a leading venture capital firm for investors seeking exceptional returns.

Group 11 invests in revolutionary software companies that are redrawing the landscape of the financial services industry. As FinTech continues to gain momentum and to disrupt the traditional industry value chain, Group 11 has positioned itself as a partner of choice to provide capital and guidance to entrepreneurs that are creating the world's next generation of industry leaders.

Since its inception, the firm has deployed nearly $600 million in some of the most prominent and disruptive financial technology companies, including category-defining companies such as Tipalti , Navan (formerly TripActions), Next Insurance , Sunbit , and Masterschool , to name a few.

To learn more: www.group11.vc

