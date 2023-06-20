Treasury Prime Partners with Checkout.com to Enhance Enterprise Payment Solutions and User Experiences

The two companies plan to collaborate on several innovative initiatives in the coming months

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Checkout.com , a global payments provider. The collaboration aims to foster payments solutions that benefit enterprises and their end-users, who will work directly with Checkout.com to enable new capabilities through their platform.

Together, Treasury Prime and Checkout.com plan to launch several innovative initiatives in the coming months, the first being a new product that allows end-users to fund their accounts using their debit card credentials. The forthcoming Debit Card Funding product aims to reduce friction during the account opening process, enabling improved user experience and availability of funds.

"The collaboration on these initiatives aligns with the mission of both companies to reduce payment friction and enhance the user experience. Together, we can address the market need for improved end user experiences and optimized payment solutions, offering fintech clients a competitive edge," said Mark Vermeersch, Chief Platform Officer at Treasury Prime.

Treasury Prime customers will be able to contract directly with Checkout.com to leverage advanced solutions and enhance payment processes for end users. The new products and services will enable enterprises to optimize their payment workflows and access capabilities through the Checkout.com platform.

"By leveraging our technology and expertise, we're able to help enterprises improve payment processes and increase customer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Treasury Prime to provide innovative solutions that empower businesses to succeed in this ever-evolving digital landscape," said Monique Biady, Director of FinTech at Checkout.com North America.

Treasury Prime recently announced a partnership with Cable, to enhance compliance assurance and testing capabilities, and the introduction of OneKey Banking, the first-of-its-kind technology that enables customers to unlock the full potential of the industry's largest bank network using instant cross-bank transfers. Earlier in the year, the company also announced the closing of $40 million in Series C funding and was also recently named Tearsheet's "Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform" for 2021 and 2022.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With a global team spread across 19 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments' performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com.

