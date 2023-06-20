Sumaria Systems Selected to Deliver Advisory and Assistance Services for Odyssey Team in Support of Air Force Program Executive Officer for PEO Digital (AFPEO/HB)

Sumaria Systems Selected to Deliver Advisory and Assistance Services for Odyssey Team in Support of Air Force Program Executive Officer for PEO Digital (AFPEO/HB)

PEABODY, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, LLC, a Full Lifecycle Engineering and Technical Services company, is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide advisory and assistance services as part of the Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd Team. This contract supports the Air Force Program Executive Officer for PEO Digital (AFPEO/HB) and will augment the government's organic capabilities with Advisory and Assistance Services to meet current and projected Warfighter requirements.

Sumaria Systems, LLC (PRNewswire)

The PEO Digital portfolio includes over 130 programs for the United States Air Force (USAF) and foreign allies, in support of USAF and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to include cross-cutting and surge support. As a member of the Odyssey Team, Sumaria Systems will provide a broad range of professional acquisition, engineering, scientific, research, financial and administrative capabilities to support the critical mission of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

"Sumaria Systems is looking forward to being part of the team that will deliver support to Air Force PEO Digital," said Sumaria Systems CEO Dave Dzaran. " Our company has a strong culture built on performance, teamwork and commitment to the warfighters, our partners, and employees. Our team is honored to contribute to the success of this great mission with the professionals at PEO Digital."

About Sumaria Systems - Sumaria Systems, LLC provides professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance and capabilities in support of C5ISR and Ground, Air and Space Systems - enabling innovative solutions and informing decision makers to advance our nation's defense and security.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sumaria Systems