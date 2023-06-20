Mathew Knowles, collaborates with Dr. Jacqueline King, Rishi Sood, and Cathleen Trigg-Jones to Launch Black Women Empowered Business Network, Empowering the World's Fastest Growing Demographic of New Entrepreneurs--Black Women!

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Women Empowered, a global platform inspiring millions of women of color, proudly announces the launch of the Black Women Empowered Business Network. This groundbreaking platform unites leading business, inspirational, and motivational leaders, sharing their roadmap to success!

Established in 2012 by visionary Dr. Jacqueline King, Black Women Empowered originated on Facebook, gathering African-American women who shared common values. Over the past decade, the platform has rapidly expanded, attracting an engaged community of over 3 million primarily Black female followers, with an annual reach across social media platforms exceeding 100 million impressions.

The Black Women Empowered Business Network is a membership-based platform that provides an enriching space for learning, networking, and daily inspiration, fostering personal and professional growth. Boasting a roster of accomplished experts, the network offers insights in wealth creation, entrepreneurship, marketing and business development, real estate investment, mindset, and more. New content is continually added to facilitate members' learning.

Dr. Jacqueline King shared her vision, "I wanted to create a positive and empowering space on the internet for my Black and Brown sisters. Black Women Empowered dedicates its social media to positivity and empowerment. We are thrilled about this next business-focused step dedicated to professional growth."

Leading the charge alongside Dr. Jacqueline King, the Black Women Empowered Business Network is also headed by Mathew Knowles of Music World Entertainment—iconic business and music executive, who's generated over $5 billion across multiple industries, and the brand architect of acts like Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, and Solange. Also at the helm is Cathleen Trigg-Jones, an Emmy-award-winning journalist and actress, and founder of media empire iWomanTV, along with Rishi Sood, a marketing consultant whose work has been featured by major media outlets.

Black Women Empowered Business Network is a transformative membership platform empowering Black women. With a wealth of resources and esteemed experts, the platform equips and inspires Black women to achieve extraordinary success.

