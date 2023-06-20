Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

GREENBROOK TMS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) ("Greenbrook" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy in the United States, announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Greenbrook dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular").

The total number of common shares represented at the Meeting was 29,769,721, representing approximately 72.96% of Greenbrook's outstanding common shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

The election by the shareholders of the following nominees as directors of Greenbrook until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed was approved by shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Brian P. Burke

19,905,867

68.94 %

8,968,999

31.06 %

Colleen Campbell

19,905,567

68.94 %

8,969,299

31.06 %

Sasha Cucuz

19,650,509

68.05 %

9,224,357

31.95 %

Adrienne Graves, Ph.D.

19,169,538

66.39 %

9,705,328

33.61 %

Benjamin Klein

7,592,741

26.30 %

21,282,125

73.70 %

Bill Leonard

19,650,529

68.05 %

9,224,337

31.95 %

Frank Tworecke

19,907,567

68.94 %

8,967,299

31.06 %

Elias Vamvakas

19,699,408

68.22 %

9,175,458

31.78 %


In accordance with the Company's majority voting policy (the "Majority Voting Policy"), since Mr. Benjamin Klein received more "withheld" votes than votes "for", Mr. Klein is required to tender his resignation as a director to the board of directors (the "Board"). The Board will consider such resignation and will notify the shareholders of the outcome of such consideration in due course by press release.

A copy of the Majority Voting Policy is available on the Company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com and is described in detail in the Circular, a copy of which is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Greenbrook and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

29,769,221

100.00 %

500

0.00 %


About Greenbrook TMS Inc.

Operating through 133 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook is a leading provider of TMS and Spravato® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook has provided more than one million treatments to over 30,000 patients struggling with depression.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrook-tms-announces-results-of-voting-at-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301855872.html

SOURCE Greenbrook TMS Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.