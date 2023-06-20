Florida Dental Hygiene Students receive $18,000 in Scholarships from Heartland Dental

Leading Dental Support Organization Announces Scholarship Winners in Dental Hygiene

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship, a prestigious awards package totaling $18,000. The scholarship was established with the aim of assisting future dental hygienists in Florida in their journey to provide exceptional care and positive patient experiences.

As one of the nation's largest dental support organizations, Heartland Dental recognizes the vital role that hygienists play in delivering outstanding patient care. With the projected 9% increase of dental hygienist job openings from 2021 to 2031, Heartland Dental is fully aware of the growing demand for these healthcare professionals. This understanding led to the launch of the scholarship program in Florida in 2022.

Cathy Telles, Campus Recruiting Manager for Heartland Dental, expressed the organization's unwavering commitment to investing in the future of dental hygienists:

"At Heartland Dental, we're committed to investing in the future of dental hygienists. These incredible professionals are deeply rooted in our communities, and those who choose this career have the chance to change people's lives forever. In recognition of our appreciation for these important individuals, we are thrilled to award the 2023 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarships as a way to support hygienists and provide them the chance to continue their education, develop leadership skills, and become mentors within their community."

To qualify for the scholarships students had to be enrolled in a hygiene school in Florida, have a 3.2 GPA and fill out an application form with two essays. The 2023 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship has been bestowed upon 18 deserving recipients, each receiving an individual scholarship of $1,000.

The following remarkable individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and promise in their pursuit of a dental hygiene career.

Angela Brinson, Daytona State College

Elizabeth May , Eastern Florida State College

Taylor Gross , Florida Southwestern State College

Cassandra Carmichael, Florida Southwestern State College

Jailene Cantu , Florida State College at Jacksonville

Jennifer Stepnowski, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Ashley Armitage, Hillsborough Community College

Stephanie Allen, Hillsborough Community College

James Mertilus, Hodges University

Kendal Patterson , Palm Beach State College

Fresline Saint Fort, Palm Beach State College

Iryna Slyusar , Pensacola State College

Briana Cabral , Pensacola State College

Ashley Gongo, State College of Florida - Manatee - Sarasota

Alecia Barwise , Tallahassee Community College

Hannah Caskey, Tallahassee Community College

Aysel Mekhtieva, Valencia College

Valquiria Polanco , Valencia College

One of the scholarship recipients, Alecia Barwise expressed their gratitude, saying, "I am incredibly grateful to have received the 2023 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship. This award will help inspire me to pursue excellence in my studies and future career as a dental hygienist. Heartland Dental's commitment to supporting the growth and development of hygienists is truly commendable, and I am honored to be a part of their vision to support dentists in providing lifetime care and positive patient experiences."

Another scholarship recipient, Valquiria Polanco, shared her appreciation, stating "Receiving the 2023 Heartland Dental Hygiene Scholarship is an incredible honor for me. With this scholarship, I am confident that I will be able to make a lasting impact on the oral health and well-being of individuals in my community."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,700 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

