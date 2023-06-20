E. & J. GALLO EXPANDS ITS PREMIUM WINE PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF THE HAHN FAMILY WINES COLLECTION OF BRANDS

MODESTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it has purchased the Hahn Family Wines portfolio, complementing Gallo's existing Central Coast offerings. The strategic investment includes the Smith & Hook, Hahn, and Hahn SLH brands.

"This acquisition reinforces Gallo's strategy for continued growth in support of our goal to deliver superior quality."

"For over forty years, the Hahn family and their incredible team have produced expressive terroir-driven, quality wines from the Santa Lucia Highlands, Arroyo Seco, Paso Robles and throughout the Central Coast. We are honored to welcome their brands into our portfolio," said Steve Carlotti, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Brands at Gallo. "This acquisition reinforces Gallo's strategy for continued growth while supporting our goal of delivering superior quality at great value to our consumers across all usage occasions."

"I am pleased to transition our Hahn Family Wines portfolio to the E. & J. Gallo Winery. Not only do we share similar family values, but both organizations are deeply committed to creating a sustainable future," said Thomas Duhameau, President of Hahn Family Wines. "I am confident the Hahn family's Central Coast wine legacy is in the best hands with the Gallo family."

The Hahn Family Wines portfolio includes Smith & Hook, which has long stood for spirited, layered, and luscious Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux red blends from Paso Robles and the Central Coast. It also includes Hahn wines which are rooted in the terroir of Monterey County and offer a fresh, approachable style in an array of varietals, and the Hahn SLH wines which showcase the character of the Santa Lucia Highlands.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction excludes the Hahn family's vineyard assets. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hahn Family Wines.

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Gruppo Montenegro. Learn more at: www.gallo.com.

