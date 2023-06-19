CMS Max and Fast Simon Offer a Revolutionary eCommerce Solution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Max, one of the leading eCommerce website builders in the United States, has developed an integration with Fast Simon. This new collaboration allows for seamless site search without coding or integration requirements, along with no need for maintenance. Fast Simon is compatible with all merchants and eCommerce platforms, making it the perfect choice for companies looking to upgrade their online presence.

"Modern consumers expect elite shopping experiences that are tailored to their needs and desires," says Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. "Fast Simon and CMS Max enable retailers to provide exactly that."

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands .

"Together, CMS Max and Fast Simon offer a wide range of eCommerce solutions that will help businesses get the most out of their website," said Sam Pizzo, CEO of CMS Max. "This includes enhanced search capabilities, increased conversation rates, and advanced SEO techniques to improve online visibility and attract more customers."

With this powerful platform, customers can quickly find what they're looking for with visual search results, personal search recommendations, and refined product captures. With better search results and enhanced merchandising capabilities, they are also more likely to purchase products or services from your site.

CMS Max is known for having the fastest website technology, the most SEO-friendly websites ever developed, and the perfect structure to make browsing, ordering, and payment processing as secure and user-friendly as possible. Our websites are also ADA compliant.

For more information and to convert your website to CMS Max, visit our website at https://www.cmsmax.com . We have a team of eCommerce experts you can talk to on the phone. With lower fees, and bigger results, see why businesses are choosing CMS Max for their website platform.

