Talos Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the appointment of Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Senior Vice President, effective as of July 1, 2023, replacing Shannon E. Young, III who has accepted a similar role with a large independent E&P company. Mr. Maiworm has been with Talos since 2018, most recently serving in a key role as Vice President – Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Mr. Maiworm brings over 20 years of energy and finance experience to the role of CFO, previously serving as an energy investment banker at Deutsche Bank, as a manager in the Mergers & Acquisitions group of Royal Dutch Shell, in various accounting and finance roles at Transocean, and beginning his career in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche. Mr. Maiworm earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and an M.B.A. from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Maiworm is also a graduate of Harvard Business School's General Management Program. Mr. Young is expected to transition from the Company by the end of the month.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "Talos has always developed dynamic, talented leaders in the industry. Sergio brings significant experience, knowledge and expertise in finance, treasury, investor relations and accounting and a deep understanding of our business to position him well to take on the role of CFO. Shane has been an invaluable member of Talos's leadership team as we have grown the Company. We wish him the very best in his next endeavor."

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com .

