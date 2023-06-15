Cox Enterprises Announces 2023 Chairman's Challenge Winners

Including donations made through this program, the James M. Cox Foundation has awarded more than $95 million to environmental and conservation causes since 2011

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A selection of Cox employees who actively participated in Cox's 2023 Chairman's Challenge campaign worked with the James M. Cox Foundation to award more than $50,000 in grants to their preferred environmental nonprofit.

The Chairman's Challenge program is a key part of Cox's commitment to empowering employees to leave the world in better shape for the next generation. Chairman Emeritus Jim Kennedy started the program in 2012 to recognize those who lead and contribute substantially to our Cox Conserves goals. Today, Chairman and CEO Alex Taylor leads this effort. For the 2023 Chairman's Challenge, Cox Enterprises asked its employees to help the company reach its goal to be water neutral by 2034.

"Today's winners are the perfect example of how — together — we can make an impact on our planet," said Taylor. "Ensuring a world with clean, available, protected water is one of the greatest things we can do. I'm proud of the many at Cox who took part in this year's challenge. They've helped make a huge impact for both our communities and environment."

"Cox's dedication to sustainability is unmatched, and their employees' enthusiasm for supporting environmental work is truly admirable," said Juliet Cohen, executive director of the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, one of the grant recipient organizations. "The Chairman's Challenge has provided impactful funding for so many nonprofit organizations, including Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. We appreciate the company's commitment to the planet and especially its employees' advocacy and volunteer actions to see that commitment through."

This year's winners are listed below.

Cox Communications

Shobhit Srivastava : Lead Product Manager, Georgia , $15,000 grant to Sustainable Harvest International

Matthew Sanstra: Sr. Manager, Fulfillment Enablement, Oklahoma , $2,500 grant to Sustainable Tulsa Inc.

Cox Automotive

Justin Atherton: Client Performance Consultant, Florida , $15,000 grant to Florida Native Plant Society, Inc.

Dimple Patadia: Sales Strategy & Enablement Sr Manager, Georgia , $2,500 grant to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper

Cox Enterprises

Shaun Kelly : Maintenance Technician II, Virginia , $15,000 grant to Heal the Bay

Denise Luders: Family Office Human Resources Manager, Georgia , $2,500 grant to World Wildlife Fund

Thousands of Cox employees accepted the challenge to become "Water Warriors." Overall, more than 3,000 employees participated in this year's Chairman's Challenge, taking nearly 8,000 actions that saved more than 300,000 gallons of water. Diving deeper into the numbers, more than 1,300 employees calculated their water footprint.

"Chairman's Challenge was an incredible chance to try and give back to my state and community," said Cox Automotive employee Justin Atherton, who chose Florida Native Plant Society, Inc. to receive a $15,000 grant. "I love engaging with others to speak on behalf of our environment and the importance of protecting it for future generations."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

