FLAVRS GIVES CREATORS STAKE IN THE COMPANY WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST CREATOR EQUITY FUND

Founding team backed by Silicon Valley's top investors ushers in a new industry standard as the first shoppable-video platform to allocate equity for creators who contribute content to the app

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- flavrs , a video platform that launched in September 2022 featuring high-quality shoppable recipe content from world class chefs and creators, is officially the first shoppable-video platform to provide a real stake in the company to creators through The flavrs Creator Equity Fund.

"Historically, content and technology platforms have severely undervalued creators, as the majority of the financial upside of these large and profitable companies has gone solely to the founders, early investors, and employees, despite the fact that content is often a key part of their success," says flavrs Co-Founder and CEO Alejandro Oropeza. "My co-founder, François Chu, our investors and I decided to change the rules of the game and share real value with content creators with this new fund."

With the announcement of The flavrs Creator Equity Fund, flavrs becomes the first food content platform to issue a portion of the company's shares to early creators as a reward for their contribution to the app. Just like investors, early employees and founders, creators can now secure shares in the promising early stage company that have the potential to grow in value over time. The flavrs Creator Equity Fund gives creators access to potential long-term financial upside in the company

flavrs was founded by a team of top executives and technologists with over 10 years of experience working with creators at YouTube, TikTok, Google, Facebook, Twitter and is funded by leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, among others. With the fund, the founders and investors have pledged a portion of their ownership in the company to give value back to creators.

Given the amount of interest from top and up-and-coming creators and to continue fueling growth in addition to equity, flavrs is giving creators additional financial incentives if they sign up in the first 60 days after the fund launches. Creators can learn more at www.flavrs.com/creators .

About flavrs:

flavrs is a first-of-its-kind shoppable video experience and the only social platform that merges premium food content with commerce, so foodies can Watch, Shop, and Eat.

flavrs pairs content from the world's best chefs and food creators with shopping experiences in the real world so foodies can shop everything that they see.

