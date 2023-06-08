Transforming Procurement: ProcureAbility and dSilo Forge Partnership to Deliver AI-Enabled Insights and Actions That Drive Disruptive Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureAbility , the leading provider of procurement services, announces a partnership with dSilo , an innovative, deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) company. The strategic collaboration aims to supercharge the performance of procurement organizations through AI-enabled capabilities. ProcureAbility will leverage dSilo's proprietary technology platform ProcureGPT™ to augment, not replace, existing systems and human talent to provide enhanced value through intelligent insights and actions.

With the introduction of this technology, the challenges faced by today's procurement organizations in managing disconnected processes and heavy reliance on manual tasks will be addressed and minimized. ProcureGPT™ seamlessly integrates with existing contract management and procurement systems, effectively eliminating the silos that hinder efficiency. This integration empowers procurement professionals to address critical areas such as spend leakage, contract compliance, and missed opportunities, revolutionizing the way informed business decisions are made.

"Timing is absolutely crucial; this partnership couldn't have come at a more opportune moment. AI has already disrupted many industries, and procurement is no exception. With the integration of our ProcureGPT™, the future of procurement powered by AI is now," expressed Conrad Snover, CEO of ProcureAbility.

"The partnership between ProcureAbility and dSilo represents a significant step towards transforming procurement practices," said Sharad Malhautra, CEO of dSilo. "Together, we're revolutionizing procurement, benefiting organizations of all sizes to significantly enhance operational efficiency and drive value for the business through our transformative, AI-enabled platform."

To learn more, visit ProcureAbility.com and dsilo.ai , and refer to our press kit for the product brochure.

About ProcureAbility

ProcureAbility is the leading provider of procurement services, offering advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. For more than 25 years, we have focused exclusively on helping clients elevate their procurement function. We combine leading-edge methodologies, analytics, market intelligence, and industry benchmarks with our uniquely flexible and customizable service delivery model. The Fortune 1000 trusts ProcureAbility to transform their procurement operations, drive growth, and reimagine what's possible.

For more information, please visit www.ProcureAbility.com .

About dSilo

dSilo is a leading AI company focused on accelerating cost savings, compliance and productivity improvements for companies by augmenting existing customer procurement capabilities with AI. Its patented ProcureGPTTM platform enables procurement, finance and legal teams to rapidly develop new insights by connecting contractual documents and spend data to identify off contract purchasing, missed rebates and discounts, unapproved unit price variances, working capital improvement opportunities, and compliance gaps.

For more information, please visit dsilo.ai .

