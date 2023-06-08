Jackpocket Announces Kelly Gillease As Senior Board Advisor

Former NerdWallet CMO Joins Jackpocket to Advise Leadership Team

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app, welcomes Kelly Gillease as a senior advisor to its board of directors.* Stepping into this role, Gillease will work with Jackpocket's board and executive team to help guide the company's short and long-term marketing goals as it continues its rapid growth and product expansion.

Gillease brings over 20 years of experience driving strategic growth and scale at consumer startups, including StudyBlue, TripAdvisor, and Viator. Most recently, in her over 4-year tenure as CMO at NerdWallet, Gillease helped establish NerdWallet as the brand of choice for personal finance news and information as well as developed a best-in-class marketing team across multiple channels. She was also a key contributor to NerdWallet's mergers and acquisitions strategy, international expansion, and the company's IPO in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly as a senior advisor and are looking forward to tapping into her extensive marketing experience as Jackpocket continues to expand," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "Kelly is a proven marketing leader, and her counsel will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the lottery and gaming space. We have a very exciting year ahead!"

Following immense growth in 2022, Jackpocket continues to expand in 2023 and is now available to users via mobile app and desktop in 16 states across the country. To date, Jackpocket users have won more than $275 million in lottery prizes, with 29 individuals winning prizes worth $1 million or more.

"It's been amazing to watch Jackpocket's rapid growth in the digital lottery space over the last decade," said Gillease. "Now, I'm excited to help the team push the company forward in its mission to create the best lottery and gaming experiences for consumers across the country."

Looking ahead, Jackpocket will continue expanding its reach and product offerings in 2023, providing lottery fans more convenient and fun ways to participate in official state lottery games. In addition to launching in several new states by the end of the year, Jackpocket will also be moving into new gaming verticals with its Jackpocket-branded online casino product through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC.

*According to data from AppFollow

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to participate in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or order tickets via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

