ROBERN® MARRIES SOPHISTICATED FORM WITH CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY WITH ITS NEW TENOR LIGHTING DESIGNS AND SWAY LIGHT CONTROL

BRISTOL, Penn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenor Lighting and SWAY Light Control are joining Robern's impressive portfolio of lighting solutions. Tenor modular lighting is inspired by the distinctive spaces that captured the imagination during the golden era of 1930s Hollywood Glamour. Robern combined sleek glass, rich metal, and decorative endcaps to create three stylish designs. There are two versions to achieve desired light control needs. The Dimmable version allows brightening or dimming to achieve the ideal light output desired. For even greater control over your lighting environment, select Tenor Tunable Lighting and Robern's proprietary SWAY light control for one-touch dimming, color-tuning, and personalized presets.

Tenor Lighting is sleek and flanks the side edges of Robern medicine cabinets and mirrors. The designs culminate in endcaps, available in three distinctive options: the crisp Diamond or smooth Round is an exceptional choice for modern and transitional interiors, while the classic, textural Fluted, is a great choice wherever a more traditional look is being considered. The endcaps are available in Chrome, Polished Nickel, Matte Black, and Brass. Tenor Lighting can currently be designed alongside any Robern M Series Reserve, M Series, PL PORTRAY, PL Series, and Profiles Medicine Cabinets in 30", 36" and 40" heights.

Robern's proprietary SWAY Light Control technology requires only one control to dim and tune the task light in your space – simplifying the installation and user experience. Robern's new SWAY Light Control elevates morning and evening routines by providing the highest quality of light and adjustable color temperature. Ranging from warm to cool for an accurate reflection and purity of color, SWAY allows users to easily fine-tune both the brightness and color temperature. SWAY Light Control can be color tuned from 2700 to 5600 Kelvin temperature to adjust the light from warm to cool white light that spans from 5 percent to 100 percent in brightness. Three 'favorite' settings come preset or can be replaced with individual 'favorite' settings and can be adjusted for specialty lighting needs and then returned to a 'favorite' with a simple tap of a button. Designed to work specifically with the Robern Tenor Tunable Lighting, the SWAY Light Control creates an optimized experience that can be personalized to each user, individual routines, and daily preferences. Robern is already underway to expand SWAY Light Control technology to become available to many of its other lighting collections beginning in Winter 2023.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

