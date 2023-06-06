Med-Metrix Announces the Acquisition of Tritech Healthcare Management, Strengthening the Company's Complex Claims Solutions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-Metrix, LLC ("Med-Metrix", or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") solutions, backed by A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), announced it has acquired Tritech Healthcare Management, LLC ("Tritech"). Tritech is a provider of complex claims solutions for health systems, hospitals and other healthcare providers. Tritech's capabilities further enhance Med-Metrix's complex claims offering. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

One of the largest complex claims companies in the Northeast market, Tritech is a trusted partner to its healthcare providers as the Company manages workers' compensation and motor vehicle claims. They will continue to serve over 40 customers across a diversified mix of healthcare providers. Tritech is based in Melville, NY and was founded in 1999.

"I am excited to build upon Tritech's brand as a best-in-class complex claims platform with decades of domain expertise," said, Joseph Davi, Founder and CEO of Med-Metrix. "We believe Tritech has built a terrific company with a differentiated platform, and we look forward to integrating Tritech's solutions," said Rob Wright, President of Med-Metrix.

"Tritech is thrilled to join forces with Med-Metrix and this combination will continue to build upon our momentum in the complex claims market," said Timothy Damadian, Partner and Co-Founder and Greg Heinemann, Partner and Co-Founder of Tritech.

"We are excited to welcome the Tritech team to Med-Metrix. AMCP looks forward to supporting Med-Metrix's current trajectory, including continued organic growth and additional M&A opportunities," said Rob Haisch, a Partner of AMCP.

About Med-Metrix

Med-Metrix is a leading technology-enabled services platform providing RCM and Business Intelligence solutions for health systems and physician groups across the United States. Med-Metrix provides RCM and BI services via the Company's proprietary software platform, AnalytX. More information is available at www.med-metrix.com.

About Tritech

Tritech Healthcare Management, LLC ("Tritech") provides Workers' Compensation and No-Fault billing services for over 40 hospitals and other entities. It is one of the largest Workers' Compensation and No-Fault billing companies in the Northeast. Tritech was established in 1999. More information is available at www.tritechhcm.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP") is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $4.5 billion in total assets under management across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. More information is available at www.a-mcapital.com.

