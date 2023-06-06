ASCOT AWARDS MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST SPIRITS COMPETITION TO AIR ON NATIONAL TELEVISION

BEST IN SHOW WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Journeyman Distillery Corsets Whips and Whiskey wins the ASCOT Awards Best in Show for second straight year.
Tanteo Blanco Tequila bests Best Rum, Rolling Fork, for Best in Show for the White Spirit category.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, The ASCOT Awards, a premier international spirits competition led by Fred Minnick that recognizes top selections from across the globe, became the first-ever spirits competition to air its results on National Television as 2023's Best In Show winners were announced via the Spirits Network and on Vizio Channel 505.
The American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT), composed of 43 seasoned spirits professionals, blind-taste and score competing spirits. This year, the ASCOTs received more than 1,100 entries this year, announcing the Best In Category winners in May before narrowing down the category winners. The ASCOT judges determined the best bourbon, best rye, best Scotch and more. From here, the category winners competed for Best in Show. For the second year in a row, Journeyman, which is distilled in Three Oaks, MI, took home the prize for Best in Show for its Corsets Whips and Whiskey.
"When we started the ASCOT Awards in 2020, I dreamed of filming the tastings and airing them on a network in addition to my YouTube Channel," says Minnick. "Thanks to the Spirits Network, people can watch our tasters decide on their favorites. And make no doubt about it, the winners of this competition are elite and deserve all the recognition they receive."
Tanteo Blanco Tequila, which is distilled in Jalisco, Mexico and is a brand co-op of agave farming families, was awarded Best in Show for the White Spirit category. EH Taylor Barrel Proof was the Best In Show Whiskey runner up, and Rolling Fork 9-Year-Old Barbados Rum was the runner up for Best in Show White Spirits. For a full list of winners, visit ascotawards.com.
Best in Show Contenders in Whiskey.
Judges tasted the following to determine Best in Show for whiskey.
Best Straight Bourbon (a taste off)
Larceny Barrel Proof A123
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey
W.L. Weller Full Proof
Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon Series VI
1792 Full Proof
E.H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof
Best Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon
Parker's Heritage Collection 16th Edition Double Barreled Blend
Best Small Batch Bourbon | Up to 5 Years
K.LUKE Whiskey Company Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon
Best Small Batch Bourbon | 6 to 10 Years
Dixon Dedman 2XO: The Phoenix Blend
Best Small Batch Rye
Proof and Wood Tumblin Dice Rye Curated Small Batch
Best Craft Bourbon Taste Off
Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111 vs. Chattanooga 91
Best Craft Rye
Distillery 291
All Rye 100% Rye Malt Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves
Best World Whisky
Stauning Danish Rye Whisky
Best Special Barrel-Finished Whiskey
Four Gate Whiskey Company Batch 19 – The Kelvin Collaboration IIII
Best Blend of Straight Bourbon
Penelope Private Select Batch 22-302
Best Blend of Straight Rye
Barrell Craft Spirits Stellum Rye Fibonacci Blend #1
Best Whiskey Club Barrel Pick Taste Off
Russell's Reserve Private Barrel: Dallas Bourbon Club Vs. Naptown Bourbon Club: Elijah Craig
Best Blended Malt
Duncan Taylor The Big Smoke – Heavily Peated
Best Blended Irish Whiskey
McConnell's Sherry Cask Finish Irish Whisky
Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey
The Quiet Man 8 Year Old Single Malt
Best Blend of Straight Whiskies
Jack Daniel's Triple Mash
Best Blended Scotch
Coachbuilt Scotch Whisky
Best American Single Malt
Bird Creek Distillery Cask Strength – Baronesse
Pacific Coast Spirits American Single Malt
Stranahan's Mountain Angel
Distillery 291 Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves, E Batch #13, Single Malt
Best Single Malt Scotch – No Age Statement Taste Off
Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch
Lagavulin Distillers Edition
Best Single Malt Scotch - Up to 12 Years
Lagavulin 8 Year Old
Best Single Malt Scotch – 13-19 Years TASTE OFF
Lagavulin 16 Year Old
Mortlach 16 Year Old
Best Single Malt Scotch – 20+ Years
Mortlach 20 Year Old
Best Wheat Whiskey
Journeyman Distillery Corsets Whips and Whiskey
Whiskey Finals Judges:
John McCarthy, MC/Moderator
Fred Minnick, Founder
Clay Risen, Best-selling Whiskey Author
Tiffanie Barriere, Master Mixologist
Greg Wilson, RNDC Sales Rep
Denaya Jones-Reid, Owner, Deestilled
Max A. Solano, Master Mixologist and Consultant
Lew Bryson, Best-selling Whiskey Author
Susan Reigler, Whiskey Writer and Past President of the Bourbon Women Association
Jack Beguedou, (Hood Sommelier) / Spirit Consultant
Mark Hefter, Managing Director, The MINT Las Vegas
Brad Williams, Senior Category Manager, Liquor Barn/Bevmo
Francesco Lafranconi, Vice President
Beverage & Hospitality Culture
Carver Road Hospitality
ABOUT THE ASCOT AWARDS:
ASCOT Awards is an international spirits competition created by spirits personality and veteran tasting judge, Fred Minnick. The competition provides a unique opportunity for distillers to have their products recognized through Fred's YouTube channel, social media, news articles, newsletters, and festivals.
