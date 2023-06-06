Amid Writer's Strike, Rapper Led Dating Show: Ceasar's Playhouse - Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct - See the Trailer

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceasar's Playhouse is now available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct.

What happens when 1 Rapper and 8 Girls have some fun getting to know each other? Will the heat be too much? Or just what it takes to make a power couple.

Filmed in Atlanta, with Executive Producers Burke Management Firm (Karen/Heaux Phase) and MannorHouse LA, this fun, sexy and exciting new show promises to keep viewers entertained as it chronicles playboy Florida rapper Ceasar Christian on his journey to find the perfect match in Atlanta. Tune in to Season 1 and watch as Ceasar, along with a host of beautiful female friends he's enlisted as confidants, put these ladies to the test. You'll be thrilled to see tensions and temperatures rise, all in the name of love.

Some viewers are already calling it a mix between The Bachelor and Jersey Shore. Comparisons that, amid Hollywood's current writer's strike, make this unscripted series a likely hit for seasons to come.

In each episode, the number of contestants lessens - as, one by one, gold roses are given and taken until only the perfect power couple is left remaining.

For more information about Ceasar's Playhouse, go to www.CeasarsPlayhouse.com

Ceasar Christian is an entertainer from Florida. From appearances on VH1 & E! to records with Nicki Minaj producer Cheeze Beatz and now his own reality series, Ceasar is constantly delivering high-energy, quality entertainment for his fans worldwide. Keep up with Ceasar Christian at www.RealCeasarChristian.com.

