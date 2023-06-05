Number of Israeli EnergyTech Companies grow to more than 230 in 2023

A new landscape map features over 130 out of the 230 innovative companies in energy production, energy distribution, energy storage, hydrogen solutions, waste-to-energy, carbon capture, and OT cyber solutions for energy-specific applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-Up Nation Central, Ignite the Spark - the Israeli energy community, and the Israeli Export Institute, launched the 2023 Israeli EnergyTech sector map to highlight the breadth and depth of the Israeli EnergyTech ecosystem. This year's map includes 130 carefully screened companies, up from 100 companies in 2022. The total of EnergyTech companies in Israel includes more than 230 innovative companies.

The companies featured are developing technologies in a range of vital subsectors, including energy production, energy distribution, energy storage, hydrogen solutions, waste-to-energy, carbon capture, and companies that offer OT cyber security solutions for energy-specific applications.

The map was launched at an event held at Start-Up Nation Central that included leading companies and organizations active in the Israeli EnergyTech community. At the event, stakeholders discussed current and future challenges, as well as possible solutions, in the sector.

During the event, EnergyTech sector experts presented in-depth knowledge and insights across a wide range of promising companies currently operating in Israel. Relevant stakeholders included multinational companies, financial entities, investors, decision-makers at the national level, and leaders of multinational initiatives both in Israel and around the world.

"Start-Up Nation Central sees EnergyTech in particular and ClimateTech in general as sectors experiencing the most significant growth potential in the Israeli ecosystem," said Start-Up Nation Central's Head of the Climate Tech Sector Yael Weisz Zilberman. "With our global outreach to multinational companies and investors, we are advancing the Israeli energy sector and its technologies as an important and viable solution to the world energy challenge and a solutions hub for reducing global carbon emissions. Mapping sub-sectors and the companies in each provides broad accessibility to Israeli technological solutions and enables the entire sector to expand its activities."

"The remarkable growth of the energy tech ecosystem demonstrates its dual nature: not only does it tackle the toughest sectors to decarbonize, but it also embraces a rapidly expanding business landscape," added Ignite the Spark CEO Shon Dana. "We fully recognize that this journey is undeniably a roller coaster. Yet we are here to empower any bold pioneer with the vision to become the next gigacorn."

Hila Lipman, Head of Cleantech & Smart Infrastructure at the Israel Export Institute, shared: "The Israel Export Institute and the Cleantech sector are proud to partner with Ignite the Spark and Start-Up Nation Central on this pioneering event focused on the flourishing Israeli energy ecosystem. We believe this sector, consisting of numerous cutting-edge energy solutions, will be integral to accelerating the transition to a sustainable and clean energy future. At the Export Institute, we provide a gateway for the Israeli industry into global markets. We believe that the event today will be a landmark in the collaboration between the Israeli EnergyTech industry and international stakeholders to drive this critical transition. Together with our partners and the foreign trade administration at the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry, we will strengthen international exposure to the sector's latest innovations."

The energy sector is one of the world's fastest-growing tech verticals, particularly given the global challenges and growing need to reduce total emissions. With around 70 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the energy sector, innovation directed at reducing this impact is critical to achieving net zero.

One of the most exciting areas of innovation in the Israeli EnergyTech ecosystem is hydrogen. Considered by many as a silver bullet to drive the transition to a low-carbon economy, Israeli startups are developing a range of solutions to produce, store, and transport hydrogen more efficiently and cost-effectively.

In recent climate change summits, global players made significant commitments to reduce emissions and make drastic policy changes in energy production and consumption. In this context, global players are actively seeking for innovative solutions to meet their emission reduction targets, including in the Israeli ecosystem. Understanding which technologies and initiatives have the greatest potential for addressing climate change is essential.

The EnergyTech Landscape Map is a key tool helping multinational companies and venture capital investors identify the high-potential Israeli companies and solutions in the sector.

About Start-Up Nation Central: Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization that connects Israeli innovation to the world in order to help international entities solve global challenges. Immersed in the Israeli technology ecosystem, we provide a platform that nurtures business growth and generates partnerships with corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs to strengthen Israel's economy and society. For more information, visit: https://startupnationcentral.org/

About Ignite The Spark: Ignite The Spark is the Israeli Energy Tech Community dedicated to empowering innovation in the toughest to decarbonize industry.

A dynamic hub fueling the Energy tech ecosystem in Israel, serving as a premier platform for connecting industry professionals, fostering fruitful collaborations, and facilitating knowledge exchange. Our mission is to drive the growth of the entire energy tech ecosystem in Israel and beyond, accelerating innovation & enabling sustainable advancements in the energy sector.

