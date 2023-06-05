Hallmark helps show appreciation for dads this Father's Day with unique gifts and greeting cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you spend the day sharing a hobby, reliving favorite family stories or remembering how special Dad was, Hallmark can help you make the most out of Father's Day. Hallmark's collection of Father's Day gifts and greeting cards offers an easy way to show appreciation for the dads and father figures in your life.

"Father's Day is dedicated to all the ways dads love, care, and support us," said Jeff LaCroix, digital marketing director at Hallmark. "Celebrate dads, grandfathers, husbands, uncles, sons, and all father figures by showing them how much they mean to us with help from a Hallmark gift or greeting."

Available now online and in stores, shop Hallmark's Father's Day collection for a wide selection of Father's Day gifts, greeting cards and gift wrap.

Father's Day Gifts

Show how much they are cared for with the perfect Father's Day gift. Choose from gifts that celebrate special memories, are great for everyday use or are from their favorite fandoms.

Father's Day Greetings

Recognize dad's love this Father's Day with a greeting card that will make him smile, laugh or even cry completing the Father's Day gifting moment.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

