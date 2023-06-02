Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children's Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.
  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 19, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

DISH Network

DISH

Communication Services

June 19, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Berry Global Group

BERY

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BWX Technologies

BWXT

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Crown Holdings

CCK

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Doximity

DOCS

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dropbox

DBX

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Graphic Packaging Holding

GPK

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ovintiv

OVV

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Planet Fitness

PLNT

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

WESCO Intl

WCC

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZI

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Dana

DAN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Douglas Emmett

DEI

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Fulton Financial (PA)

FULT

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ingevity

NGVT

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

John Wiley & Sons

WLY

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Macerich

MAC

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Navient

NAVI

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

SiTime

SITM

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sunpower

SPWR

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Victoria's Secret & Co

VSCO

Consumer Discretionary

June 19, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Artisan Partners Asset Mgt

APAM

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

California Resources

CRC

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CarGurus

CARG

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dana

DAN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

DISH Network

DISH

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Douglas Emmett

DEI

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Fulton Financial (PA)

FULT

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ingevity

NGVT

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

John Wiley & Sons

WLY

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Macerich

MAC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Moelis & Co

MC

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Navient

NAVI

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Phillips Edison & Co

PECO

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Schrodinger

SDGR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SiTime Corp

SITM

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sunpower Corp

SPWR

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

UFP Technologies

UFPT

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Victoria's Secret & Co

VSCO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Big Lots

BIG

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cara Therapeutics

CARA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Children's Place

PLCE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Comtech Telecommunications

CMTL

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cutera

CUTR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DMC Global

BOOM

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Douglas Elliman

DOUG

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EGRX

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

FARO Technologies

FARO

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Gannett Co

GCI

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Genesco

GCO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Inogen

INGN

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LendingTree

TREE

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LivePerson

LPSN

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PetMed Express

PETS

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Rayonier Advanced Materials

RYAM

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tredegar

TG

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Zumiez

ZUMZ

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-set-to-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301841701.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.