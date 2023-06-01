Protein-Rich Quick Serve Meals

ELGIN, Ill., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Food Group, Inc. of Elgin IL is introducing two lines of affordable, convenient, protein-packed, nutritious meals—just add water, heat and eat! Perfect Servings® Meals are plant-based meal solutions ideal for eating at home, at the office, in an RV or while camping. The Easy Peasy Mac & Cheesy™ Meals are great to keep in your backpack as a portable lunch or to eat as a simple after-school snack.

Perfect Servings Meals are available in six flavors: Be'f Stroganoff, Creamy Chick'n Alfredo, Spicy Chick'n Jambalaya, Mac & Cheese with Bac'n, Mac & Cheese with Jalapeño and Mac & Cheese with Ch'rizo Jalapeño.

Easy Peasy Meals are available in four flavors: Mac & Cheesy, Mac & Cheesy with Bac'n, Mac & Cheesy with Jalapeño and Mac & Cheesy with Ch'rizo Jalapeño.

Both Perfect Servings Meals and Easy Peasy Meals may be prepared in a microwave, on a stovetop, or over a campfire—just add water, heat and eat. All meals cook quickly—between three and nine minutes depending on the flavor profile. Unlike other quick-serve meals, no additional ingredients are needed.

"Over the past 18 months, we have successfully developed delightful flavor profiles with excellent nutritional value in each of our Perfect Servings Meals," says Bryan Real from United Food Group, Inc. "This is a new and exciting product line for our company."

United Food Group, Inc. is a privately held business located in Elgin, IL with years of experience in the food industry catering to the convenience store trade, vending and office coffee service, micro markets and food service nationwide.

