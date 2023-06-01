Novelis Enters Long-Term Agreement to Supply Aluminum Beverage Can Sheet to The Coca-Cola System

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider, today announced it has signed a new long-term contract with Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, which is the contracting agent for The Coca-Cola Company's authorized North American bottlers ("CCBSS").

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Under the agreement, Novelis will supply Coca-Cola's authorized North American bottlers with aluminum can sheet for The Coca-Cola Company's family of iconic brands. This includes supply from Novelis' plant in Bay Minette, Ala., which is currently under construction and expected to begin commissioning in 2025. Under the agreement, The Coca-Cola North American bottlers, through the CCBSS and Novelis agreement, have committed to purchasing a confidential volume of aluminum can sheet over a multi-year period.

"This new long-term contract builds on a decades-long relationship between Novelis and the Coca-Cola system, and further strengthens Novelis' position as the leading provider of aluminum for beverage cans," said Steve Fisher, President and CEO of Novelis. "This contract validates our investment in expanding rolling and recycling capacity in North America and solidifies a strong future for sustainable aluminum as the beverage packaging material of choice."

The contract includes an agreement for closed-loop recycling, highlighting both companies' commitments to sustainability. Through closed-loop recycling programs, Novelis directly takes back the manufacturing scrap generated during the can making process, recycles it and converts it into new can sheet, which is then made into new beverage cans. In addition to this continuous loop, Novelis recycles more than 80 billion used beverage cans per year into new aluminum for beverage packaging. These efforts result in lower-carbon products, as recycling aluminum is approximately 95% less energy intensive than making primary aluminum, resulting in 95% less carbon emissions.

Novelis expects demand for aluminum beverage can sheet to grow at a 3% compounded annual growth rate from 2022 to 2031. The demand growth is driven by consumer preference for more sustainable products and size variety, as well as more beverage types being packed in cans, including water, energy drinks, soda, beer, wine, hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Dan Coe, Chief Procurement Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, stated that "the evolving role on behalf of The Coca-Cola Company and our Bottlers is to build a resilient domestic supply chain, thus enabling sustainable long-term growth. We recognize Novelis as a leader in sustainability, committed to supporting our 2030 World Without Waste Targets."

Demonstrating the strength of the aluminum beverage packaging market, the majority of the Bay Minette plant's capacity for beverage can is already contracted.

Novelis' new, low-carbon facility in Bay Minette will be the first fully integrated aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant built in the U.S. in nearly 40 years and is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs. Boasting an initial capacity of 600,000 tons of finished goods for the North American can and automotive markets, it will be powered by renewable energy, use recycled water and operate as a zero-waste facility. Additionally, Novelis is working toward a goal of achieving net carbon neutrality at Bay Minette.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to commission the Bay Minette, Ala., plant in mid-2025 and the creation of approximately 1,000 new jobs in Bay Minette. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.