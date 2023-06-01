FMC Corporation announces progress on ambitious climate, innovation and social impact goals

2022 sustainability report highlights company's leadership on key global challenges

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today published its 2022 sustainability report, Science Driven, People Focused Solutions for Agriculture. The 12th annual report presents the company's progress on key sustainability commitments, goals and targets, including net-zero emissions, sustainable innovation, product stewardship, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Despite unprecedented challenges in 2022, sustainability remained core to how we operate and serve customers around the world," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer. "By setting aggressive targets and embedding sustainability across the organization, we continue to deliver real results that benefit agriculture and society while having a direct impact on the long-term viability and success of our company."

The 2022 report details FMC's progress in three focus areas: protection, innovation and engagement. Introduced in 2022 as part of its long-term sustainability strategy, these focus areas guide the company's efforts to address climate change, advance sustainable farming practices and improve representation of women and minorities in the industry. Key highlights in the report include FMC's emissions reduction strategy, which resulted in a 3% reduction in absolute Scopes 1 and 2 emissions and 2% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions. These reductions demonstrate strong progress toward the company's goal to achieve net-zero by 2035, which was verified by the Science Based Targets initiative in early 2023.

The report also highlights FMC's continued investments in new synthetic technologies as well as innovative biological solutions, like pheromones and peptides, to bring unique, environmentally friendly crop protection solutions to farmers worldwide. As part of its increasingly sustainable product portfolio, 100% of new synthetic products in its development pipeline meet the company's sustainable innovation criteria. Additionally, the company has one of the fastest growing plant health platforms in the industry.

"FMC is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions to key challenges in agriculture and the environment," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer. "With world-class innovation capabilities and strategic partnerships, we continue to deliver new technologies that help farmers sustainably protect their crops while building resiliency to climate impacts."

Additional information about FMC's sustainability progress and goals, including an online copy of the new 2022 report, is available at fmc.com/sustainability.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information. FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "targets" "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation