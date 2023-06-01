F&G Annuities & Life Appoints Celina J. Wang Doka to Board of Directors

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or the "Company"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced the appointment of Celina J. Wang Doka as an independent member of F&G's Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2023. Following this appointment, F&G's Board of Directors will be comprised of eight members, including four independent members.

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "We are pleased with the addition of Celina to the F&G Board. Her accomplished career with KPMG provides F&G's executive team with significant financial and accounting expertise, which will be valuable as they continue to scale the Company with a focus on driving improved margins and returns."

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G, added, "We are honored to welcome Celina to our Board as our fourth independent director, creating an equal balance between independent directors and internal management, to guide our company. Celina's extensive experience spanning her decades long career at KPMG will deepen the Company's exceptional talent base as we execute on our strategic initiatives to further expand our business and strive to deliver value to our shareholders."

Ms. Doka is a retired audit partner of KPMG LLP. During Ms. Doka's tenure as a partner from 1993 to 2021, her responsibilities included leading KPMG's Building, Construction and Real Estate practice in the firm's Orange County office, serving on KPMG's Partnership Audit Committee and co-leading the Orange County Chapter of KPMG's Network of Women. Ms. Doka's expertise spans accounting and auditing services for a wide variety of public and private clients, specializing in the real estate, title insurance, investment management, civil engineering, medical device, life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Currently, Ms. Doka serves as a director of Stantec Inc. and is the Immediate Past President of the Board of Directors of Human Options, a non-profit organization focused on ending the cycle of domestic violence, and formerly chaired the Advisory Board for the University of California at Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business, Program for Real Estate Management.

About F&G

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not historical facts, as well as statements that address activities, events, or developments that F&G anticipates will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "project," "seek," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "likely" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements include statements based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond F&G's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include the risks and uncertainties described in F&G's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. F&G disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

515.330.3307

Investor.relations@fglife.com

