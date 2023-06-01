Consumers Kick Off the Summer With National Candy Month in June

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June is National Candy Month, and there is no better way to kick off the summer than by embracing this month-long celebration that is gaining momentum with retailers and consumers nationwide. Major retail activation of National Candy Month started in 2020 with just 570 stores and by 2022, more than 50,000 stores participated in summer promotions that showcased the fun and unique nature of chocolate and candy. This year, the trend continues as more retailers, manufacturers and consumers join the #NationalCandyMonth celebration.

Chocolate and candy enhance summertime traditions and experiences, like going to the beach, embarking on a road trip, going camping, or enjoying an outdoor concert. These activities are all a fun part of the summer season, and – according to the National Confectioners Association – 81% of consumers say that chocolate and candy are a fun part of life.

"Chocolate and candy have the uncanny ability to make ordinary summer days extraordinary by elevating shared experiences with friends and family," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "As we celebrate the special role that these treats play in our lives this June, we also want to highlight the tens of thousands of people who work in our industry every day, creating the magic of chocolate and candy."

NCA recently polled consumers nationwide, asking them for their favorite flavors and types of summer treats. Here are the results:

Even with the central role that chocolate and candy play in the summer months, consumers understand that these products are treats. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

To learn more about National Candy Month, visit NationalCandyMonth.com for fun facts, tips for managing sugar intake and plenty of ideas and inspiration for how to celebrate this June and all summer long. Get in on the summer fun and follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation on social media by using #NationalCandyMonth.

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

