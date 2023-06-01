81% of Americans May Be Less Likely To Return To An Indoor Space After Picking Up Bad Vibes

A new study reveals the importance of good vibes for commercial spaces

READING, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Americans, vibes are an important part of the overall experience when visiting an establishment. A new survey, conducted by Ambius, revealed that 81 percent of Americans either somewhat or strongly agree that they would be less likely to return to a place after picking up bad vibes. This includes workspaces, retail shops, restaurants, businesses and leisure spaces.

Features such as decorative plants (33%) and wooden elements (32%) give off the best vibes for commercial spaces.

"Consumers are expecting more from the businesses they frequent," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Businesses can no longer meet customers' needs with a 'business as usual' approach. Even a few minor updates can enhance a space's vibe and improve the overall customer experience."

The survey of 3,000 adults, split evenly by gender, sought to determine what might impact different demographics' interactions with commercial spaces, with vibes becoming a reoccurring theme. While more Generation Z (48%) and millennials (47%) are more likely to use the word "vibe" to describe how a place feels over Generation X (30%) and baby boomers (22%), a majority of survey respondents (83%) agreed that vibes are either moderately to very important to the overall enjoyment of a place.

Survey respondents also agree that a good vibe can be just as impactful as a bad vibe. Similar to the feelings of bad vibes, 82 percent of Americans said they either somewhat or strongly agree that they would be more likely to return to a place after picking up good vibes. Additionally, 67 percent of survey respondents need 20 minutes or less to establish the overall vibe of a place.

"First impressions are essential when it comes to creating a memorable customer experience," said MacHarg. "When businesses choose to invest in interior and exterior enhancements they're doing more than improving the overall vibe of their space, they're also showing a commitment to their customers and will likely see a positive return on those investments."

The study revealed that a variety of factors can play into what makes or breaks an establishment's vibe, but according to survey takers, features such as decorative plants (33%) and wooden elements (32%) give off the best vibes for commercial spaces.

Click here , to read the entire Ambius study and to learn more about the top indicators of good and bad vibes.

ABOUT AMBIUS

Ambius is the global leader in creating smarter, healthier spaces through air quality, plants and scenting. With a layered approach, Ambius helps brands inspire confidence with every interaction designing exceptional experiences for spaces where people live, work, learn, and play. The broad range of solutions includes indoor air purification, plants, green walls, scenting and holiday decor, instantly improving indoor environmental quality to help protect people and enhance lives. Founded in 1963 and operating today in 16 countries, Ambius is a division of Rentokil Terminix .

For more information, visit Ambius at ambius.com and connect with Ambius on LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

