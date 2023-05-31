Veteran Bankruptcy and Restructuring Lawyer, Robert "Bob" Fishman, Joins Algon Group as Vice Chairman

Former ABI President to Augment Complex Financial Restructuring Advisory Firm

MIAMI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algon Group, a specialized financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that highly-regarded bankruptcy and restructuring lawyer, Robert "Bob" Fishman, has joined the firm as Vice Chairman. Fishman, coming out of a very brief retirement, brings 40 years of experience representing all parties in insolvency/bankruptcy settings, including debtors in possession, trustees, secured creditors, Creditors' Committees and disinterested directors.

Fishman was previously a member at Cozen O'Connor and a partner at Fox Rothschild, where he was co-chair of the insolvency practice. Prior to that he was the long-time managing partner and co-chair of the insolvency practice at Shaw, Fishman, Glantz and Towbin. He is a former president and board chairman of the American Bankruptcy Institute, where he received its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. He is also an elected member of the prestigious American College of Bankruptcy, where he served as the Seventh Circuit Regent and a member of the Board of Directors.

Fishman also served as Chairman of the ABI Mediation Committee from 2011-2015 and has acted as the mediator in numerous bankruptcy/insolvency cases across the United States. He received his B.A. in political science from the University of Illinois, and his J.D. from the George Washington University School of Law.

"Bob and I go back many years and worked on our first project together over 20 years ago," stated Troy Taylor, President of the Algon Group. "Our entire team looks forward to now having access to his sage wisdom more regularly which will benefit Algon's business and its clients."

Over the years, Fishman has worked in numerous industries and has been instrumental in some of the most high-profile bankruptcy proceedings in the country, including Toys-R-Us, Nordic Aviation Capital, Deans Foods, Telesphere, Inc., Ingersoll International, Adventist Living Centers, Inc., and AR Accessories Group, Inc. Additionally, he was the Fee Examiner in the City of Detroit, Michigan Chapter 9 case.

"Algon's combination of sophistication, creativity and aggressiveness is unique in our industry," stated Fishman. "Troy and I are of the opinion that my experience and perspective will add a dimension to the already impressive skill set of the Algon Group, thereby further enhancing the firm's ability to assist clients in financial distress and in need of a strategy for addressing their complex issues."

About the Algon Group

Algon Group is a specialized financial advisory firm that provides sophisticated financial advisory services to stakeholders dealing with a variety of difficult issues. Our expertise lies in our ability to effectively guide clients through complex, challenging, and/or financially distressed situations. Our professionals each have decades of investment banking and industry experience, with a particular focus in the energy and real estate sectors and has advised on over $8 billion of restructurings and/or financings Noteworthy assignments have included The Related Group, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo Resort, BrightSource (Solar) Energy, Inc., Its Sugar, Tradition Land Company, Dressbarn and One Bal Harbour. www.algongroup.com.

