Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Vigilant Wealth Management

Hightower expands partnership footprint in the northeast

CHICAGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Vigilant Wealth Management ("Vigilant"), a full service wealth management business with offices in Portland, Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire that manages approximately $2.3 billion in client assets across 500 households.

Founded in 2002, Vigilant currently has 31 employees, including 11 wealth advisors, and is led by its three co-founding principals: Jeffrey F. Carlisle, JD, Daniel M. Mulkern, MBA, and Scott D. Sorensen, CFA®, ChFC®. The Company specializes in providing comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families, executives, entrepreneurs and business owners.

"We chose to align with Hightower because of their partnership approach – providing scaling and strategic planning resources to our firm, while leaving us with the entrepreneurial freedom to control the identity, culture and strategic direction of Vigilant," said Jeffrey F. Carlisle. "We also share a focus in developing next-generation talent; the practical examples they shared from the Hightower Center for Leadership, ongoing working groups, and more made it clear that it's something they have put significant resources behind."

Vigilant will gain access to a variety of value-added resources at Hightower, including middle- and back-office support, business development consulting, marketing expertise, and a nationwide advisor community, which will enable the firm to continue its strong organic growth pace.

"Vigilant Wealth Management encompasses everything Hightower looks for in a partner: a holistic wealth management offering, stellar organic growth approach, and impressive leadership team committed to the long-term well-being of its clients and people," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We look forward to helping them scale their operations and further develop the next generation of leaders."

Hightower offers its 132 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for M&A transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of March 31, 2023, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $148.2 billion, and assets under management (AUM) were $119.9 billion, an increase from $113.7 billion as of December 31, 2023.

In the transaction, Vigilant Wealth Management was advised by Cambridge International Partners.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

