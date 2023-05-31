Console & Associates, P.C. Legal Investigation: Nearly 9 Million Social Security Numbers Leaked Following Data Breach at Managed Care of North America, Inc. (MCNA)

MARLTON, N.J., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers breached Managed Care of North America, Inc. ("MCNA") earlier this year. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of MCNA policyholders and anyone else affected by the breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of millions of consumers has been compromised. Now, customers' names, Social Security numbers, home addresses, telephone numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals. While there is no telling what hackers plan to do with the stolen confidential consumer data, in most cases, these data breaches are carried out to obtain information that can be used to steal consumers' identities.

On May 26, 2023, MCNA filed a notice of a data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the Attorney General of Maine.

While the MCNA breach affected individuals who obtained dental insurance through Medicare and CHIP, the company also offers a range of other health and dental insurance products. It is also possible that your information may have been compromised, even if you are unsure if you have ever owned an MCNA insurance policy.

According to the notice, the data breach affected 8,923,662 people across the United States.

The external system breach occurred on February 26, 2023, and lasted until March 7, 2023, the day after MCNA discovered the attack. During that time, hackers had access to the confidential information of millions of consumers who had previously provided MCNA with their information. On May 26, 2023, MCNA confirmed that information belonging to 8,923,662 people was accessible to hackers as a result of the breach.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers':

Full names,

Dates of birth,

Social Security numbers,

Telephone numbers,

Addresses,

Driver's license numbers,

Health insurance information, and

Protected health information ("PHI").

If you receive a data breach notice from MCNA Insurance Company, you are one of nearly nine million people who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

In the company's data breach letter, MCNA offers affected consumers up to 24 months of credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX. Patients who receive a data breach notification letter from MCNA should enroll in this service immediately. However, they should know that one or two years of credit monitoring is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive an MCNA data breach letter? Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Managed Care of North America Insurance Company should take steps to protect themselves. Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately. Those consumers who receive a data breach letter from MCNA may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the MCNA data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

