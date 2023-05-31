Bonterra Accelerates Expansion of Employee Engagement Solutions Through Acquisition of WeSpire

Bonterra adds leading employee impact technology company to portfolio of landscape defining social good solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonterra™, a social good software company focused on powering those who power social impact, earlier today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire WeSpire, a leading provider of purpose-driven employee engagement software empowering CSR & ESG teams. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

WeSpire brings capabilities, programs, and people to expand our engagement offering through a suite of integrated solutions, including giving and volunteering, wellbeing, sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion – each with the capability to automate, track, and measure programs that have typically been managed in a siloed and manual manner. The WeSpire platform leverages behavioral science content and techniques that increase employee capacity, drive up motivation, and nudge participants to act.

In welcoming WeSpire, Bonterra immediately expands and accelerates its offering and presence in the large and mid-sized corporate social responsibility market for current and future enterprise customers. Looking forward, integrating Bonterra's current best-in-class grants management and employee giving tools with WeSpire will also allow for companies and nonprofit organizations of all sizes to transform their approach to employee engagement, allowing them to efficiently deliver programs that power lasting change.

"We are excited to welcome the WeSpire team and their customers into the Bonterra family. As a company dedicated to powering social impact, we recognize the critical role of employee engagement in driving positive change. With WeSpire's expertise in this area, guided by Susan's leadership, we're excited to continue investing in solutions that empower employees and transform the way impact initiatives are executed," said Mark Layden, Chief Executive Officer for Bonterra.

"WeSpire is proud to join forces with Bonterra and collaborate on a market-leading platform that will enable us to better serve all of our customers. We share Bonterra's commitment to empowering employees and recognize the value of engagement in driving meaningful impact. With our combined expertise and resources, we look forward to transforming the way employee impact initiatives are executed and delivering unparalleled value to our current and future customers who will benefit from Bonterra's scale and expertise," said Susan Hunt Stevens, WeSpire Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

As a leader in cutting edge social good technology with a purpose to power those who power social impact, bringing together Bonterra and WeSpire will allow even more employees and organizations, regardless of size, to participate in impact initiatives that create an inclusive culture program that improves business performance, enhances CSR and ESG outcomes, and drives a better working world.

Bonterra is the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world with solutions from CyberGrants, EveryAction, Network for Good, Social Solutions, and their respective entities making up its product family. Bonterra, which stems from the French word for "good" (bon) and the Latin word for "land" (terra) represents the exponential good that can be accomplished with the right foundation and supports the company's purpose to power those who power social impact. Bonterra's differentiated, end-to-end solutions collectively support a unique network of over 20,000 customers, including over 16,000 nonprofit organizations and over 50 percent of Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at bonterratech.com.

WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with employee experience technology to empower their champions to design, run, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance, ESG outcomes and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit www.wespire.com

