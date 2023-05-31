BOSTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA superstar Jimmy Butler and Artpresso Design have joined forces to create a unique collaboration between BIGFACE Coffee and the specialty coffee industry. Together, they have developed customized espresso machines and barista accessories exclusively for the BIGFACE brand.

Artpresso Design and Jimmy Butler's BIGFACE Coffee Collaborate to Customize Espresso Machines and Barista Tools

The project began with the customization of the iconic La Marzocco Strada espresso machine, a symbol of excellence in the coffee industry for over 90 years. Artpresso Design, led by owner Steven Monti, took on the challenge of infusing Jimmy Butler's passion for coffee and the identity of the BIGFACE brand into the machine while preserving its authentic beauty.

Steven Monti expressed his excitement about the project, saying, "Working on customizing the La Marzocco Strada for BIGFACE Coffee was a thrilling experience. We aimed to capture Jimmy's coffee passion and create a showpiece that embodies the dedication and spirit of the BIGFACE brand."

The customization process involved presenting different concepts to the BIGFACE team, who selected their preferred features. Prototypes were then created to ensure a seamless fit and visualize the proposed changes. Unique customizations, including a distinctive cup rail and laser-etched clear glass side inlays, were incorporated to showcase the machine's intricate details. The structure of the machine featured a custom white powder-colored finish with the striking red BIGFACE logo, paying homage to Jimmy Butler's NBA team.

In addition to the La Marzocco Strada, Artpresso Design also customized a La Marzocco Linea Mini exclusively for Jimmy Butler. The top plate of the machine proudly displays the BIGFACE logo, creating a captivating visual interface.

The collaboration between Artpresso Design and BIGFACE Coffee expands beyond espresso machines. The design studio will extend their expertise to create customized barista accessories, such as milk pitchers, towels, and tamper and distributor tool sets, further enhancing the BIGFACE brand's commitment to excellence in specialty coffee.

Steven Monti concluded, "This collaboration with the BIGFACE brand has been an incredible journey so far. We are excited to continue bringing innovation and style to the world of coffee craftsmanship. Stay tuned for more exciting developments this fall."

For more information about Artpresso Design and BIGFACE Coffee, please visit their respective websites:

Artpresso Design: https://www.artpressodesign.com/artpresso-design-jimmy-butler-big-face-coffee/

BIGFACE Coffee: https://www.BIGFACEbrand.com

About Artpresso Design:

Artpresso Design is a renowned design studio specializing in customizing espresso machines and barista accessories. They strive to elevate the coffee experience through innovative and visually stunning creations.

About BIGFACE Coffee:

BIGFACE Coffee is Jimmy Butler's specialty coffee brand, dedicated to delivering outstanding coffee and creating a world where dreams are bigger and smiles are wider. They aim to introduce the mainstream consumer to top-tier specialty coffee while providing connoisseurs with an unforgettable coffee experience.

Media Contact:

Steven Monti

Owner, Artpresso Design

Steven@artpressoDesign.com

401-447-9769

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artpresso Design