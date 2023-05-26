American Skin Association and the National Council for Skin Cancer Prevention Partner to Remind Americans to Enjoy the Sun Safely this Summer

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety, American Skin Association (ASA) announced that it has partnered with the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention and its broad coalition of member organizations to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as "Don't Fry Day". This announcement comes hot on the heels of the recent initiative with Nicklaus Companies and ahead in supporting May Melanoma Awareness.

This campaign stresses the importance of sun safety awareness and reminds everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation, with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year – more than breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancers combined. In fact, 1 out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.1

"Don't Fry Day is the perfect way to jump start the summer holiday," says ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein. "We are proud to partner with the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention and the other esteemed coalition members to get this life-saving message front and center."

Skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices. Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:

Avoiding sunburns and tanning – no tan is a safe tan,

Generously applying sunscreen (and remembering to reapply every two hours),

Wearing sun-protective clothing,

Seeking shade during peak times of the day (typically 10am-2pm ), and

Using extra caution near water, snow, and sand.

About Don't Fry Day: "Don't Fry Day," is a public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of new skin cancer diagnoses by promoting sun safety and encouraging people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Learn more at https://www.skincancerprevention.org/dfd.

National Council members represent the nation's premiere physicians, researchers, clinicians, and advocates for skin cancer prevention. Learn more at www.SkinCancerPrevention.org.

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, and has evolved over thirty-six years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

