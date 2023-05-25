Zig Ziglar Corporation and Integrity Announce Historic Launch of Integrity Leadership Academy

First of its kind value- and virtue-centered development program will empower Integrity leaders to become more effective at helping employees maximize their potential

DALLAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zig Ziglar Corporation ("Ziglar"), one of the world's foremost experts on organizational performance solutions, announced the launch of the Integrity Leadership Academy, an expansive leadership development program custom-designed to help insurance and financial services professionals maximize their capabilities and guide others to reach their full potential. This one-of-a-kind program was created in partnership with and through investment by Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions.

"Today's most impactful leaders create engaging environments that help team members realize they can create the future they seek," said Tom Ziglar, CEO of Zig Ziglar Corporation and Ziglar, Inc. "We're incredibly pleased to partner with Integrity to present our proven leadership content in a supportive and thought-provoking forum. Integrity's key investment and commitment to their leaders is inspiring for all of us. This program compels employees to create new competencies, strengthen connections within their teams and make changes to remove obstacles. Integrity will see improvement in employee performance, job satisfaction and overall achievements."

"At Integrity, the depth and breadth of our organization gives rise to natural leaders — individuals who have succeeded through their hard work coupled with strong core values," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Integrity Leadership Academy offers our team members the transformational opportunity to refine these skills by becoming effective Coach Leaders who can bring out the best in those they serve. True leaders recognize the abilities of others and are eager to help those around them succeed. The Integrity Leadership Academy gives our leaders the mindset and platform to unleash the full potential of their teams, while creating a common leadership language across our entire platform. This industry-leading program will impact not just the career goals of Integrity's leaders, but every aspect of their lives!"

As the industry's first leadership development program of its kind, the Integrity Leadership Academy integrates Integrity's five core values of Integrity, Family, Service, Respect and Partnership, along with Ziglar's ten Leadership Virtues, forming a solid foundation of leadership skills. Through meaningful development, the program engages employees in setting goals that foster innovation, empowerment and even greater success.

"Zig Ziglar's teachings continue to have a profound impact on my life," continued Adams. "One of the greatest lessons he taught me was: 'You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want.' That's why we are partnering with Zig Ziglar's son, Tom Ziglar, and making this significant strategic investment in our already highly capable leaders through the Integrity Leadership Academy. It's not just about business — it's about knowing your team and how to inspire them to reach their highest potential. We have five core values we passionately live by, and by integrating them with the enduring truths taught by Ziglar, we've developed a historic training curriculum that will stand the test of time."

To learn more, view this short video www.integritymarketing.com/LeadershipAcademy.

About Zig Ziglar Corporation

Zig Ziglar Corporation is a motivational personal and professional development company built on the principles of legendary founder, Zig Ziglar. The Ziglar programs convey powerful life improvement techniques and messages that transcend barriers of age, culture and occupation. Today, Zig's son Tom expertly leads Ziglar in its efforts to continue to deliver his father's inspirational message to high achievers around the world. For more information, visit www.Ziglar.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

