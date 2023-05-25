RS Adds Three New Suppliers With Solutions for the Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation Markets

French startup Niryo adds affordable, easily deployable, and user-friendly cobots engineered for Industry 4.0 prototyping applications, while HELUKABEL cable, wire, and accessories and MGM Transformer Company expand access to essential electrical solutions for industrial and infrastructure applications.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, is proud to announce three new suppliers: Niryo, HELUKABEL, and MGM Transformer Company.

RS Logo. RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions. (PRNewsfoto/RS) (PRNewswire)

RS is proud to announce three new suppliers: Niryo, HELUKABEL, and MGM Transformer Company.

Niryo is a French startup company that specializes in affordable, easily deployable, and user-friendly desktop collaborative robotics (cobots) designed to democratize access to these essential Industry 4.0 technologies. Since launching in 2017, the passionate, roughly 40-person team at Niryo has developed the Ned2 cobot, a six-axis robotic arm based on open-source technologies and engineered for education, research, and prototyping applications, and a line of corresponding add-ons and accessories, including a machine vision set, an autonomous conveyor, an electromagnet, an adaptive gripper, a large gripper, and a vacuum pump. The Ned2 features a robust aluminum form factor with molded plastic covers, a range of motion that meets the needs of Industry 4.0 applications, and a user-friendly graphical human-machine interface (HMI) that makes it easy for users to set up, control, program, and manage cobot parameters, motion, add-ons, and accessories. It also exhibits high precision and repeatability and enables agility. The full line of Niryo solutions will soon be in stock at RS.

HELUKABEL is a trusted supplier of innovative, high-quality, and reliable cable, wire, and accessories engineered for industrial, infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, traffic, media, building, and event applications. This medium-sized family company has 45 years of in-depth knowledge and expertise in the safe, reliable, and effective transmission of power and data, more than 2,200 employees, and 10 global manufacturing and assembly sites and has earned more than $883 million in total revenue. Products range from control and data cables to highly flexible and robust cables designed for drag chain applications in harsh manufacturing environments and include temperature-resistant, oil-resistant, and halogen-free solutions, as well as a wide range of cable accessories. RS currently offers solutions, including PROFIBUS, TRAYCONTROL, FIVENORM, HELUKAT, HELUTHERM, TOPFLEX, TOPSERV, and HO1N2-D arc welding cables.

MGM Transformer Company is the largest independent transformer manufacturer west of the Mississippi. The company started developing dry-type transformers in 1975 and added liquid transformers in 1982. In recent years, MGM Transformer Company assembled an engineering team to develop energy-efficient transformers for sophisticated electrical infrastructure, drive isolation, traction duty, grounding, mining, and high-rise building applications. The company has more than 300 employees, two manufacturing facilities — one in Tijuana, Mexico, dedicated to low-voltage transformers and another in Los Angeles dedicated to more complicated medium-voltage transformers — more than 15 stocked inventory warehouses, and more than $1 billion worth of transformer solutions in use at companies including Amazon, Eaton, Exxon, GE, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Square D by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tesla, and Toyota.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active , and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended 31 March 2022, reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3KHdQ6J

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

RS Director of Marketing

Americas

Karen.Gavenda@na.rsgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RS