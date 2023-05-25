Pomi Tomato Passata Wins sofi™ New Product Award in Sauces

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomi USA, Inc. Tomato Passata has been named the 2023 sofi™ New Product Award Winner in the Sauces category. The Specialty Food Association's (SFA) sofi™ Awards—which have been bestowed annually since 1972—are a top honor in the $175 billion specialty food industry.

(PRNewswire)

The 2023 sofi™ Awards recognized a New Product Winner and a Gold Product Winner in each of 53 specialty food and beverage product categories. Products were judged on taste—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation. Nearly 2,000 products from domestic and international makers were entered into the 2023 competition.

"Receiving the Sofi™ New Product Award for Tomato Passata is a great honor and a testament to the hard work and innovation behind Pomi," says Cristiano Villani, CEO of Pomi USA, Inc. "We take pride in our sustainable and plant-based packaging, and this award encourages us to continue in our mission. Pomi, the 100% Italian tomato in the box, guarantees our consumers high quality, sustainability and traceability of our products. It is the ultimate stamp of approval, signifying that we are dedicated to providing our customers with the very best."

Pomi Passata is distributed by KeHE Distributors, one of the largest specialty food distributors in North America and UNFI, a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty food products in the United States and Canada as well as available on Amazon.com from the Pomi store.

Experience the taste of authentic Italian cooking with Pomì's Tomato Passata! Made from the finest, sun-ripened tomatoes, our Tomato Passata is 100% natural, with no added preservatives. Our Passata is versatile and perfect for all your favorite Italian recipes, including pasta sauces, soups, and stews. With its velvety texture and rich, tomato flavor, Pomi Tomato Passata will elevate your cooking to the next level. The plant-based FSC® certified forest paper packaging is made from 82% renewable materials and is designed to minimize environmental impact, ensuring that the flavor remains fresh and pure, while being sustainable straight from the vine to your kitchen.

Pomi a leading manufacturer, producer, and exporter of Italian Tomato products since 1982. Our new Tomato Passata will now compete against other category winners for the 2023 sofi™ New Product of the Year Award, which will be selected and announced at the Summer Fancy Food Show , June 25-27 in New York City. The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food industry event in North America.

"The sofi™ Awards recognize the best, most innovative products in the Specialty Food Industry and the creative, passionate people who make them," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "Winning a sofi™ Award can open doors to new markets and expand business opportunities for the winners, which is central to the SFA's work on behalf of its member makers and manufacturers."

The sofi™ Awards competition is open to product qualified SFA. New and Gold Award Winners in each category are featured in the sofi™ Spotlight Pavilion at the Summer and Winter Fancy Food Shows.

SFA partners with Rutgers Food Innovation Center in Bridgeton, NJ for sofi™ Awards judging and logistics management. Entries were judged strictly on a blind basis—without packaging, pricing, or any brand identification. Products were judged on taste—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation.

To learn more about Pomi's Tomato Passata product visit:

https://www.pomi.us.com

About Pomi

Pomì is the original all Italian tomatoes in a box and has been synonymous with high quality Italian Tomato products since 1982. Our story begins in the soil: our tomatoes are grown from selected seeds and cultivated on over 11,000 hectares of land in the heart of Northern Italy. From our Italian farmer shareholders to your table, we never compromise on quality behind every package of tomatoes. Discover more at www.pomi.us.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Tiktok .

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Pomi Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomi USA