Natural Grocers® Invites Amarillo, TX Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on June 8, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Amarillo, TX store to a newly renovated and larger space on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony with community leaders at its new Amarillo location at 7441 Hillside Rd. at 8:20 AM. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store at 8:30 AM with gift card giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more.

Local food bank donation and ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 8:20 AM , with doors opening at 8:30 AM .

"The Natural Grocers good4u® Crew has been proud to serve the community of Amarillo since the original location opened in the fall of 2008. This was our second store in Texas, trailing Richardson, by only a few months. We're excited to give our customers more space to shop, which also means new product offerings throughout all departments," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We're also thrilled to have several notable community leaders joining us for our festivities, including Mayor Stanley and representatives from Cornerstone Outreach Center, our local food bank partner. We invite everyone to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience exceptional."

GRAND RE-OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Re-opening events and discounts starting June 8, 2023, include:

June 8 : Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers - The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500)! [i]

June 8 : Prize Wheel - Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on June 8 for a chance to win fun prizes. [ii]

June 9 : Free Set of Lotus Sustainable Trolley Bags - The first 50 customers in line will receive a set of 4 heavy-duty reusable bags, including an insulated cooler bag, designed to help make grocery shopping faster and easier than ever. [iii]

June 10 : Free Hand-Crafted Natural Grocers Fanny Pack – The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers fanny pack made of alpaca wool. Each pack item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche, Ecuador . [iv]

June 8 – June 22 , Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes : Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. [v]

Special Grand Re-opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable Prices SM in every department from June 8 – June 30. [vi] Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts of up to 50% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable Pricesin every department from June 8 – June 30.

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power® Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[viii]

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its good4u Crew, the new store will be larger and will feature a noticeably bigger product selection: particularly produce, refrigerated items and supplements. The contemporary layout will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space for in-store classes, recipe demonstrations and nutrition education courses. Customers will enjoy a modern and efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price SM. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

The community will continue to have the support of the store's Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) for their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book free sessions, which are currently available in person, via phone or video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

The current store, located at 7400 SW 34th Ave., will close on June 5, at 5:30 PM to complete the relocation process.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

