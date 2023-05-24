Two-Thirds of Americans Are Living With Gut issues, Unaware of the Health Consequences

New MDVIP/Ipsos Survey Finds Americans Confused About the Gut's Impact on Chronic Illness, Food Sensitivities and Brain Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to gut health, Americans are not keeping theirs in check. A new study from MDVIP and Ipsos finds two-thirds of adults experience recurrent digestive symptoms like gas, bloating and abdominal pain, but few seek care from their doctor. The survey also reveals that most people are not aware of the importance of gut health and ways to improve it, with over half (52%) saying they are confused by the deluge of information on diet and nutrition and 85% of Americans failing a Gut IQ quiz.

MDVIP survey shows 3 in 5 Americans don't know an unhealthy gut can increase heart attack, stroke and dementia risk

"Millions of Americans suffer from gastrointestinal issues that not only affect their quality of life but are also linked to serious health conditions ranging from diabetes and heart disease to Alzheimer's and autoimmune disorders," said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer of MDVIP. "We want to help people understand that they don't have to suffer in silence and that their issues are real and likely treatable. They need to talk to a primary care doctor who makes them feel comfortable and will take the time to listen and get to the root of their symptoms."

Other notable findings from the MDVIP/Ipsos survey include:

Bathroom Behavior: Nearly 7 in 10 adults believe the myth that healthy people should have a bowel movement every day (69%). Still, half of all Americans say they avoid pooping in a public restroom (50%).



Gender Gap: 75% of women experience gastrointestinal symptoms at least a few times a month compared to 57% of men. But women are more likely to feel dismissed when seeking care, with 2 in 5 saying their health concerns weren't taken seriously by a doctor (38% vs. 24% men).



Age Matters: Younger Americans experience more digestive woes, with 73% of adults ages 18-44 having symptoms at least a few times a month (vs. 44% adults 65+). One-third of young adults say gut issues affect their self-esteem (34%), and 2 in 5 have avoided sex/intimacy due to them (40%).



Knowledge Deficit:

Quick Fix: Almost half of Americans have used over-the-counter digestive products such as fiber supplements and laxatives, 2 in 5 have taken probiotic supplements and 1 in 5 have done a colon cleanse or enema.

"Many people are looking for a magic pill, but the best way to a healthier gut is through the food you eat," added Dr. Klemes. "Start with the dynamic duo of probiotics and prebiotics which work together in promoting the good bacteria in your gut. Examples are yogurt, vegetables and whole grains. Avoid highly processed foods which compromise the gut microbiome. With simple dietary changes, a little can go a long way."

To take the MDVIP Gut IQ Quiz, visit https://www.mdvip.com/GutIQ.

About the MDVIP Gut Health Survey

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between March 28-29, 2023, on behalf of MDVIP. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 adults aged 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The sample also includes 451 respondents aged 18-44, 311 respondents aged 45-64, and 243 respondents aged 65+. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents. For more information about Ipsos, please visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us .

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,175 primary care physicians serving over 380,000 patients. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. In response to growing consumer demand for a more personalized healthcare experience, hospital systems are incorporating the MDVIP model into their primary care offering. MDVIP also partners with employers to offer an executive health program as a benefit to their employees. The company has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

nudell@mdvip.com

MDVIP Logo (PRNewsfoto/MDVIP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDVIP