ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS AND VILEBREQUIN REVEAL LIMITED-EDITION CAPSULE COLLECTION

Featuring three distinct and vibrant patterns, the collection celebrates the luxury hospitality brand's highly anticipated resort openings with pieces for men, women and children

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer season, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and celebrated French swimwear brand Vilebrequin are excited to announce a capsule collection of three exclusive prints designed in Vilebrequin's signature style and inspired by three of St. Regis' highly anticipated resort openings – The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, The St. Regis Los Cabos Resort, and The St. Regis Red Sea Resort.

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Vilebrequin have come together on capsule collection of exclusive prints inspired by three of St. Regis’ highly anticipated resort openings. (PRNewswire)

This collaboration brings together two iconic brands known for creating glamorous leisure experiences. Widely regarded as the authority on luxury swimwear, Vilebrequin is the ultimate reference for those who wish to combine casual elegance with humor, originality, impeccable taste, and quality. At home in a colorful world reminiscent of fine sandy beaches, sunsets, and dreams, Vilebrequin has embraced a spirt of freedom and elegance since it was founded. A like-minded brand that recognizes the importance of heritage and quality, Vilebrequin is the perfect and stylish complement to St. Regis Hotels & Resorts part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands.

From the mangrove forests of Riviera Maya to the white-sand beaches of Los Cabos to the tranquil waters of the Red Sea, the thoughtfully created patterns draw inspiration from these diverse and spectacular destinations as well as St. Regis's most iconic symbols. Designed for St. Regis guests of all ages, the five-piece collection includes men's swim trunks, women's shorts, children's swim trunks, a beach tote and travel pouch – all available in each of the three exclusive patterns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vilebrequin to bring our glamorous new resorts to life through this limited-edition collection," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "As we continue to grow our resort portfolio, we have loved working with the designers at Vilebrequin to tell the story of three of our highly anticipated openings through each of these designs. We look forward to spotting our luminaries in these Vilebrequin patterns around the world!"

"Inspired by the legacy of the St. Regis, we wanted to create a series of prints that spoke to these incredible leisure destinations while remaining true to the world of Vilebrequin," said Emmanuele Vinciguerra, Vilebrequin President, The Americas. "In each of our designs, you will find iconic elements of the St. Regis brand brought to life and reimagined through the whimsical world of Vilebrequin – a perfect combination."

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts' commitment to growing its resort portfolio solidifies the brand's position as a leader in luxury leisure hospitality. Floating atop a natural mangrove reserve along Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya recently opens its doors, combining striking architecture and stately grounds with a design story rooted in Mayan mysticism. Inspired by the resort's location, design narrative and celestial inspiration, Vilebrequin created a beautiful blue pattern where the St. Regis crest dances alongside mangrove trees and lush tropical florals. Woven throughout the design are symbols of Ancient Mayan culture including celestial bodies of the sun and stars as well as butterflies, believed to be the spirits of Mayan ancestors return to comfort those they left behind.

Located on its own private island, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort is slated to debut in late 2023. Inspired by the Arabian Riviera, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort print features shells, turtles and palm trees in rich, bold hues of blue and green. Resting below the shady palms, the pattern incorporates the pear-shaped oud, a prominent string instrument featured in Arabic music.

Expected to debut in 2024, The St. Regis Los Cabos Resort is located within Quivira Los Cabos, situated along a glorious 2.5-mile stretch of virgin beach on the Sea of Cortez. Designed to transport you to a seaside escape, the white and navy nautical St. Regis Los Cabos Resort pattern features marine emblems such as sailboats, whales, seahorses and turtles. Flutes of champagne serve as a nod to the St. Regis ritual of champagne sabrage while a pair of golf clubs and golf tees complete the pattern – the resort offers access to the Quivira Golf Club, which boasts an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and breathtaking views.

The Vilebrequin collection for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts will retail for $310 (men's sizes), $215 (women's sizes), $160 (children's sizes), $75 (travel pouch) and $95 (beach tote). Within the United States, the collection is available for pre-order at the St. Regis Boutique here, and in the Caribbean and Latin America, available for purchase at The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Vilebrequin

After celebrating 50 years of vacation, the French swimwear icon feels energized to do more. The secrets to the House's longevity? Joy, freedom, and the seductive charm of Saint-Tropez back in 1971. That, and an obsession with durable, high-quality tailoring you can vacation in for a lifetime. With a global presence in more than 62 countries, the House isn't done perfecting the art of living in the sun all year long with a range going from ready-to-wear and accessories to beach games. Driven by innovation, Vilebrequin is focused on developing and implementing sustainable solutions, fabrics, and processes that make an impact on vacation, not on the oceans. This commitment is made even stronger by the launch of the new Foundation Vilebrequin for a better marine heritage.

