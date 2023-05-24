One of the Most Anticipated Coasters of 2023, SeaWorld Orlando's All-New Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Official Grand Opening May 27

SeaWorld Orlando's all-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opens to the public with a grand opening ceremony on May 27

Pipeline is the world's first surf coaster, and a first-of-its-kind attraction that features a rise and fall motion of the seats that mimic the sensation of riding a wave, including five airtime movements

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is the official conservation partner to Pipeline, working with SeaWorld to raise awareness of marine life and the need to protect the Florida coral reef

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment that SeaWorld Orlando guests have been waiting for is finally here as one of the most anticipated coasters of 2023 officially opens to the public. SeaWorld Orlando's all-new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will have its grand-opening Saturday May 27th commemorating with a special ceremony featuring a "beach-front" ribbon cutting, in keeping with the ride's surf theme. SeaWorld Orlando, voted the best amusement park in Florida by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice poll, features the most coasters in a single theme park in Orlando. SeaWorld is also proud to partner with the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida to leverage the new thrill to raise awareness of marine life conservation and the need to protect the Florida coral reef.

The new attraction celebrates the iconic surfing cultures found around the world with a unique surfboard ride vehicle that gives riders an immersive experience when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave. Whether it be a seasoned thrill seeker or someone who prefers a more approachable coaster experience, this ride is perfect for all levels of excitement. Guests will take their position in the upright stance of a pro surfer and embark on a journey of twists and turns on an iconic, gnarly surfboard. Riders will be amazed as they encounter five airtime movements, including a thrilling "wave curl" inversion that replicates the well-known "alley-oop" surfing maneuver. This coaster stands apart from others, not only in its design but also in the unique sensations it evokes. With a track spanning 2,950 feet, a maximum speed of 60 MPH, and reaching a height of 110 feet, "Pipeline: The Surf Coaster" offers a thrilling experience that is accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The brand-new coaster is located at the front of the park between Flamecraft Bar and Bayside Stadium.

"Our Annual Pass Members had an exclusive opportunity to preview the ride prior to opening and the feedback is fantastic," said Park President Jon Peterson. "Pipeline is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride that caters to all levels of excitement and complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly. With its unique design and evocative sensations, Pipeline stands apart from other coasters. SeaWorld now boasts the most coasters in a single theme park in Orlando, and we can't wait to introduce the rest of our guests to this highly anticipated coaster."

As an ongoing reflection of the company's commitment to conservation, SeaWorld is proud to announce the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida as official ride partners of Pipeline. Dedicated to conserving wild Florida, the foundation's mission matches closely to SeaWorld's, making them a perfect conservation partner to help educate riders about Florida's natural bodies of land and water and its inhabitants.

"We are proud to partner with SeaWorld in our shared conservation mission to help raise awareness of the importance of protecting the Florida coral reef system which is the only coral reef system in the continental United States," said Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida President & CEO Andrew Walker. "SeaWorld has been a trusted partner in conservation for many years and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration with Pipeline."

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

About the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other public and private partners to conserve Florida's native animals and plants and the lands and waters they need to survive. Operating as a statewide community foundation for conservation, the Foundation has raised and donated more than $60 million to conserve nature and our outdoor heritage. More information can be found at wildlifeflorida.org.

