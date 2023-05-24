Mecademic Launches the Smallest, High Precision SCARA on the Market

MONTREAL and DETROIT, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mecademic Robotics is pleased to announce the launch of the Early Access Program for its micro-SCARA robotic innovation. This unique micro-SCARA robot provides high throughput and repeatability while optimizing space and mount flexibility.

"Our compact SCARA robot packs a big punch and continues our focus on achieving big automation leaps within the smallest possible footprint," shared Jonathan Coulombe, CEO, Mecademic Inc. He explains, "This expansion of our product line was in direct response to customers asking us for a SCARA to complement our six-axis robotic arm. We are pleased to deliver on that promise with a product that is smaller and over 50% lighter than the closest comparable SCARA."

Building on the success and design principles of its Meca500 six-axis robotic arm, this latest innovation is the smallest SCARA robot in its category. Offering high precision and space optimization, it is ideal for small component design and manufacturing applications in electronics, optics, medical device and many other industries.

As part of the Mecademic Early Access Program, select distributors, machine builders and customers are now actively building and testing applications.

Shane Waskey, President, Mechatronic Solutions confirms, "We were one of Mecademic's first participants in its Early Access Program for this micro-SCARA innovation. We believe its compact size and high precision fills a gap in the automation market for applications and industries that are challenged by small parts and complex processes. With the trend towards miniaturization across many industries, we see strong demand for this solution."

At Automate, visitors can see this micro-SCARA in action at Booth 1318 (alongside systems such as the Asyril flexible feeding system with EYE+ and its Asycube 80).

For more information or to place your pre-order, contact us directly at sales@mecademic.com.

About Mecademic

Mecademic is an award-winning robotics designer and manufacturer based in Montreal, Canada. We make the world's smallest, most precise, and easy-to-use industrial robotic arms. Our customers have come to rely on us to automate precision tasks and delicate manipulations for the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, jewelry, and other industries. Learn more about us .

